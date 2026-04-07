The State of the War in Iran Without the Noise

Arms for Iranian Protesters.

President Trump was attempting to arm the protesters in Iran. Yesterday, the President announced the arms never made it to the Iranians because the Kurds kept them. He is threatening severe consequences for the Kurds if they fail to uphold their part of the agreement.

The Progress Reports

CNN

According to a CNN report from their left-wing intelligence sources, Iran still has its uranium, some centrifuges, and many missiles and rockets, and the IRGC, Basij, and maybe an ayatollah are in place, though badly hit.

The US has only destroyed a third of Iran’s vast missile arsenal despite having pounded launch sites, missile silos, and military sites over the past 35 days, Reuters reported last week, citing inputs from five intelligence community sources.

The status of another third is unclear, but they have likely been damaged, four sources said.

One of the sources said the intelligence was similar for Iran’s drone capability, saying there was some degree of certainty about only a third having been destroyed.

A report by American broadcaster CNN offered a less optimistic estimate.

On April 3, US intelligence sources told CNN ‘roughly half of Iran’s missile launchers are still intact,’ as are ‘a large percentage of cruise missiles on the coast.’

Strikes on Iran’s launchers may also reduce its ability to deploy missiles.

Israel, countries in the Gulf, and US military personnel have continued to face regular barrages of missile and drone strikes.

The White House

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said that “anonymous sources desperately want to attack President Trump and demean the incredible work of our United States Military in achieving the goals of Operation Epic Fury.”

“Here are the facts: Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks are down 90 percent, their navy is wiped out, two-thirds of their production facilities are damaged or destroyed, and the United States and Israel have overwhelming air dominance over Iran,” she said. “The terrorist regime is being decimated militarily, and their dismal situation grows bleaker by the day—their only hope is to make a deal with President Trump’s administration and leave behind their nuclear ambitions for good. Otherwise, they will be hit harder than they’ve ever been hit before.”

An administration official stated that Iran’s ballistic missiles are rapidly undergoing destruction.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell disputed CNN’s reporting, calling it “completely wrong.”

“The United States military has delivered a crippling series of blows to the Iranian regime,” Parnell said. “We are far ahead of schedule on accomplishing our military objectives: destroy Iran’s missile arsenal, annihilate their Navy, destroy their terrorist proxies, and ensure Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon.”

An update from CentCom:

Operation Epic Fury: April 6th Update pic.twitter.com/PjsR1eYB1W — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 6, 2026

So Iran now ADMITS they had enriched uranium… Hmm weird. Trump was right againhttps://t.co/Tn2RjSI91U — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) April 7, 2026

Russia, Russia, Russia, one sweet pain in the …

Russia is giving intel to Iran. Some on the right and left want Trump to take Russia on, too.

The Strait Is More Open Than the Press Claims.

The Strait of Hormuz is more open than press reports claim, according to an on-the-ground observational report by oil industry executives. Oil markets tend to trade on public data rather than private data. Publicly, the Strait is barely functional.

Iran has blocked the strait to U.S., Israeli, and allied vessels, citing security concerns from the ongoing U.S.–Israel–Iran conflict. Before the conflict, about 135 vessels transited daily; that number has dropped sharply to around 116 crossings in recent weeks.

Many carriers have suspended transits due to elevated risk, withdrawn insurance, and rerouted via the Cape of Good Hope, adding 10–14 days to voyages. The closure has cut normal oil flows by ~35%, with bypass pipelines handling only ~7 million barrels/day, down from the usual ~20 million.