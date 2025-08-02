Dem AGs Fight for Surgical Mutilations, Puberty Blockers for Minors

Sixteen blue states and Washington D.C. attorneys general, led by NY’s hardcore leftist Letitia James, joined forces to sue the Trump administration for establishing policies that curb transgender surgical mutilations and puberty blockers for minors. Democrats like to call it gender-affirming care.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in federal court in Boston, challenges President Donald Trump’s January executive order titled “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation.” It instructs the Department of Justice (DOJ) to prioritize enforcement against so-called “gender-affirming” care.

The lawsuit argues that the Trump administration is pursuing a backdoor strategy to restrict gender-affirming care at the federal level through threats, while circumventing state laws that ‘protect’ transgender childrens’ health care.

“Since taking office on January 20, 2025, President Donald J. Trump and his administration have relentlessly, cruelly, and unlawfully targeted transgender individuals,” the complaint reads. “The Trump administration has sought to deny their very existence, banish transgender residents from the public square, and refuse them medically necessary healthcare.”

No, he wants to protect children against permanent changes they can’t give consent to.

The previous administration pushed the age minimums to pre-teen.