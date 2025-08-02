Redrawn Texas Map Moving Along Despite Screaming Dems

We have the Texas redistricting map. Republicans are going for the five seats, imitating a practice that Democrats use in blue states. Jasmine is calling it racist, and she happens to be very racist against white people. There is an irony in that. It isn’t racist to want non-affirmative action districts.

If Democrats are so upset, they can stop insisting that illegal aliens be used to increase their seats in the House, and they can correct their redistricting maps in many blue states.

Jasmine Crockett is afraid people can’t hear her, but they can hear her in the next state.

The state of Texas is now majority black and brown; only 39% of Texas is Anglo. So, we wonder if she has a case. Segregation needs to end. No longer districting according to skin color.

New The Texas Redistricting Map is here It eliminates 5 Democrats Seats

9th Green

28th Cuellar

29th Garcia

32nd Johnson

34th Gonzalez The districts are now Republican

9th R+15.2

28th R+10.4

29th R+17.7

32nd R+10.1

34th R+10.3 It's now R30-D8

The Select Committee voted out HB 4:

The Texas Select Committee on Congressional Redistricting votes out HB 4 (PlanC2308), the redrawn map, 12-6 along party lines. No amendments brought up.

Jasmine Crockett is screaming. It looks like neither screaming Jasmine or screaming Al Green will lose their seats based on redistricting.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) screamed in the Texas Capitol on 8/1 to oppose redistricting.

Gov. DeSantis is also looking to potentially redistrict. Republicans have to wise up and redistrict. Unfortunately, the black people vote overwhelmingly for Marxist Democrats. We are not simply talking about liberals. Liberalism is dead and the Marxists have complete control of the Democrat Party. The new Americans from all over the world are going to vote Democrat because they are needy and Democrats are redistributing the wealth from citizens to foreigners.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis looking very "SERIOUSLY" at redistricting the Florida US Congressional map, as Texas seeks to do the same, add +5 GOP seats.

Brian Harrison wants the vote on the map now. Otherwise, the state could fall to the Marxist Democrats. Texas must lead the way.