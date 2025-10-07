Dem Candidate Jay Jones Allegedly Made An Awful Comment About Police Dying

There is more news about Jay Jones. He’s the lunatic Democrats nominated for attorney general of Virginia.

On Friday, National Review reported about the Virginia attorney general candidate’s text and phone messages with Del. Carrie Coyner. He told Coyner that if he were with former Republican House Speaker Todd, Pol Pot, and Hitler, and only had two bullets, he would shoot Gilbert twice.

Jones went further in his conversation with Coyner, saying that if Gilbert’s wife had to experience her children dying, then maybe the speaker would consider a change in gun policy.

Jones meant to call someone else, got Coyner instead, but decided to keep talking to her anyway.

He sent off a second message.

Coyner explained that in the second message, he was talking about a 2020 phone call during which they discussed qualified immunity for police officers. At one point, she said he told her, ‘Well, maybe if a few of them died, that they would move on, not shooting people, not killing people.’

He apologized for the texts but denies the comments about the police in the call. Jones had no choice but to own up to the texts but the calls are a he-said, she-said.

Coyner said she told Gilbert at the time, and he thanked her and seemed upset. She didn’t know the texts were released. Gilbert did not return the Virginia Scope’s calls.

Read the full story at the Virginia Scope. Jones isn’t believable and Coyneris.