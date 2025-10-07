UK Rape Offenses Skyrocket Since 2014

UK rapes have increased DRAMATICALLY since 2014.

In the UK, rape offenses have significantly increased, peaking at 71,667 in 2024/25. This represents a dramatic rise from just over 16,000 offenses in 2012/13. The increase in reported offenses is attributed to better reporting practices and a growing willingness of victims to come forward.

Additionally, only 2.7% of reported cases result in charges, indicating a persistent issue with underreporting and low conviction rates. The overall trend shows a significant rise in sexual offenses, with 55,685 recorded in 2020/21 and 71,667 in 2024/25.

There is no mention of the influx of men from rapey cultures in a cursory review of outlets listing the causes.

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 hour ago

” … The increase in reported offenses is attributed to better reporting practices and a growing willingness of victims to come forward. …”

We all know that is not the real reason.

The real reason is all those migrants from primitive cultures; the more there is of them, the more there are rapes.

1
