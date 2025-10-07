France’s Prime Minister Resigns 14 Hours After Taking Office

The fifth French Prime Minister has resigned. Number five is down and it’s off to number six. No Prime Minister in France’s history has served for so short a time.

France’s government collapsed Monday after the country’s Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu tendered his resignation. The day before, he appointed his cabinet.

Lecornu almost lasted a month and resigned just 14 hours after taking office because his newly formed government immediately faced unified opposition from both political allies and rivals, rendering it impossible to govern.

The resignation of the country’s second-highest-ranking public official plunged France further into a political crisis that has seen a rotating cast of five different prime ministers in less than two years.

CBS News reports that France has been mired in political paralysis since President Emmanuel Macron, who appoints the prime minister, called snap national elections last year. It resulted in no political party having a majority in the Parliament.

The right-wing is demanding a new election.

“There is no solution, there won’t be one tomorrow: I call on the President of the Republic to dissolve the National Assembly,” Le Pen said in a social media post.