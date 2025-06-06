Dem Hero Abrego Is Coming Back to Go to Trial! Can a Statue in His Honor Be Far Behind?

Wife beater Abrego Garcia is a Democrat hero, and he is coming back to the United States. Unfortunately for him, he has already been indicted on two counts of trafficking. A now-unemployed lawyer said that his deportation to El Salvador was an “administrative error.” However, Garcia had received due process twice.

Two judges found he was an MS-13 member. He is very likely a trafficker. Garcia has recently been indicted as a trafficker and will stand trial.

.@AGPamBondi announces MS-13 illegal domestic abuser Kilmar Abrego Garcia will stand trial for human trafficking and then be deported back to El Salvador. He allegedly did over 100 human trafficking runs. This is who Democrats have been idolizing.pic.twitter.com/s2qYLJG20d — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 6, 2025

The suspected gangster is known as the Maryland man and had been granted a legal status in 2019, known as withholding of removal. It required the Department of Homeland Security to not deport him to his home country of El Salvador. Abrego claimed he’d face persecution by local gangs. But he was deportable as long as he had an interview. He didn’t get the notice and the interview by mistake.

Abrego Garcia was among the more than 200 people who were sent to El Salvador in mid-March for confinement in the country’s maximum-security Terrorism Confinement Center – CECOT. The removals were part of the Trump administration’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. Democrats and their judges are trying to stop all deportations, even of criminals.

The Trafficking Story

The Tennessee Star learned on Wednesday that Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an alleged member of the Central American gang Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) who was deported to El Salvador under President Donald Trump amid legal action claiming the removal was by mistake, was suspected of being engaged in human trafficking by a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officer who detained him in December 2022.

He was very suspicious:

He “was suspected of being engaged in human trafficking by a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officer who detained him in December 2022, leading the THP to contact the FBI for guidance. Within two hours, the FBI ultimately requested the THP release Garcia and the passengers in his vehicle. THP complied with the request.”

“[A]brego Garcia was transporting seven passengers, with eight individuals inside the vehicle.

“[T]he THP officer determined that Abrego Garcia was operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license and [and] Abrego Garcia [or one of his seven passengers] was on a terrorist watch list, but could not locate Abrego Garcia on a deportation list. …

THP “called the FBI, which was then led by former Director Christopher Wray under the Biden administration. The FBI … requested THP release all eight individuals and that the THP officers comply with this request.”

“[T]he identity of the THP officer [who detained Garcia], the officer’s badge number, and the Computerized Dispatch Report code assigned to the incident are all known to The Star, which is currently withholding this information. …

“[He] is well-respected within the Tennessee Highway Patrol, has served on a special interdiction team…” read the entire story at the Tennessee Star.

None of the men had luggage. Abrego admitted he was working for the owner of the car who is a known MS-13 gangster. Abrego did not have a valid driver’s license.

Democrat congresspeople, including Sen. Van Hollen, visited him in El Salvador to beg for his release. Abrego is referred to in the media as The Maryland Dad. He was in the US illegally. Judge Boasberg wants two planeloads returned from El Salvador, and Democrats generally oppose deportations. However, the rules are different for criminals apparently.

BREAKING: Body cam footage obtained by Tennessee Star shows Tennessee Trooper saying Kilmar Abrego Garcia “hauling these people for money” pic.twitter.com/4FHWOIjSz5 — Tennessee Star (@TheTNStar) May 2, 2025

