SCOTUS: DOGE Does Not Have to Respond to Freedom of Information Requests

The Supreme Court on June 6 formally blocked lower court orders requiring the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to respond to freedom of information requests in a pending lawsuit.
The new Supreme Court order came after Chief Justice John Roberts on May 23 issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking the lower court orders.
Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented. Shocker.
DOGE only exists to save tax dollars by cutting waste and fraud. Democrats don’t want that.
