Ukraine Was Under Russian Bombardment Last Night

President Trump was asked about the war in Ukraine and is very frustrated. He said to let Ukraine and Russia fight a little longer.

According to Ukrainian President Zelensky, Russia used over 400 drones, 44 ballistic and cruise missiles. The Russians hit Kyiv and other cities throughout Ukraine.

The attack is in response to Ukraine’s assault on their jets and Kerch bridge. The overnight assault included the city of Ternopil in the far West of Ukraine.

However Kyiv bore the brunt of the attack.

In a phone call with President Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would have to respond to the attack. Immediately after President Zelensky called for a ceasefire.

About four people were killed and 49 were injured during the assault.

Zelensky wants someone to make Russia answer for this.

“Russia must answer for this. They have been striking cities and villages from the first minute of this war in order to destroy life,” Zelensky said on social media. “If someone is not applying pressure and is giving the war more time to take lives—that is complicity and accountability.”

#russiaisaterroriststate Massive attack on Ukraine. The Russian hit with Shaheds, ballistics, Calibers, cruise missiles from Tu-95MS The Russians saw live where they hit: there was a live broadcast on YouTube from different cities of Ukraine The broadcast is still ongoing pic.twitter.com/16UNsUgU1i — Гакрукс (@Gakruks1) June 6, 2025

BREAKING.. Huge Bomb hits Kyiv, Ukraine as Ukraine is currently under heavy bombardment as Russia is attacking in full force scale war! pic.twitter.com/ezJQBmJK5S — Global (@GlobaltrekX) June 6, 2025

President Zelensky wants the US more involved in the war.

I received a report from our team on their visit and meetings in the United States. Defense support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, diplomatic prospects, as well as the defense of freedom and countering Russian disinformation. We gave our partners a detailed overview of… pic.twitter.com/8Y5ZMReBKz — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 6, 2025

