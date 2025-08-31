Dem Hero Thunberg Heads for Gaza for a Terrorist Organization

The first clip below shows Gaza pre-October 7 when they and their leaders raped, beat and slaughtered young people, raped little children in front of their parents, murdered parents in front of children, burned babies in ovens in front of parents.

It didn’t look like an open air prison as described in the second clip, though we doubt the majority of people lived that well.

Greta Thunberg says “Palestinians have been living under suffocating oppression,” justifying their terrorism. Since Palestinians have been posting videos of Gaza before the war, we should look to see what this oppression looked like — pic.twitter.com/qThfXbEuyx — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) August 31, 2025

Thunberg boarded a new boat heading to Gaza, while wearing a “We Are Palestine Action” shirt. Palestine Action is a UK-designated terrorist organization.

If the Gazans ditched Hamas, life would be very different, but the hate is strong in them.

Greta is now a communist supporting Hamas. In the photo, she is making the same gesture Elon Musk made, but no one is accusing her of being a Nazi. Curious!

The Media Failed to Mention She Was Sailing for a Terror Organization

The following is an excerpt from Reuters, but they are all the same.

Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg joined a flotilla of boats loaded with aid for Gaza as they set sail from Barcelona on Sunday, aiming to break Israel’s naval blockade and deliver food and other humanitarian supplies to the shattered enclave.

Thousands of supporters gathered at Barcelona’s port to see off the boats, many of them waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Free Palestine” and “It’s not a war, it’s a genocide”.

Israel has argued that the blockade imposed in 2007 is necessary to stop weapons being smuggled to the Hamas militant group and has described other attempts to break it – including Thunberg’s in June – as a propaganda stunt in support of Hamas.

Organisers of the flotilla blamed global leaders for failing to put pressure on Israel to allow aid to pass after a global hunger monitor said part of Gaza was suffering from famine.

I guess sailing for a terror organization is A-Ok.