According to the New York Post Rudy Giuliani, America’s mayor, was seriously injured in a car accident on Saturday in New Hampshire. He is currently being treated in a hospital for a fractured vertebrae and multiple cuts. That is a serious injury. We don’t know wht verterbrae.

Mr. Giuliani had stopped to help a woman who was a victim of domestic violence. He was flagged down by the woman who was the victim of the violence before the accident. He rendered assistance and contacted 911, remaining on the scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety.

Shortly after Giuliani, 81, reentered his vehicle, he was struck from behind at high speed.

“The mayor is in great spirits. He’s a beast. He survived 911,” the spokesperson said.

A Manchester hospital said he will be released in two or three days wearing a brace.