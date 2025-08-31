Queer Science in a Catholic College

Marxist education in a religious school seems to violate the foundation of Catholicism, but here it is, courtesy of the far-left Jesuits. The Queer Science communicator teaches Chemistry with a flare and red spiked heels as he dances around, pretty competently.

However, aren’t they politicizing religion? They are taking up the banner of queer science with the idea of protecting the marginalized. that doesn’t seem to fly. Queer science is partly aimed at creating more queers.

The College of The Holy Cross is in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Queer science:

The school describes André Isaacs:

Within mobile devices, the nearly 1 million social media followers of André Isaacs ’05 see a proud, confident, gay Black man. In the nation’s capital, the First Lady saw an inspiration, inviting him to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for an exclusive watch event for this year’s State of the Union address. At grocery stores, restaurants or anywhere else across the world, fans of the Holy Cross associate professor of chemistry approach him looking for advice on how to find success.

We now have queer mechanics, queer ecology, eco-queer feminists, queer surgeons, queer data science, and on and on the list goes. Why are we dividing society and doing it for Marxism? Queer ideology isn’t about protecting marginalized people. It’s about promoting Marxism.

Gays Against Groomers said:

Educators prioritize queer theory and gender ideology over essential subjects like math, science, and literacy, students pay the price. We need classrooms that prepare kids for the real world, not pushing them towards irreversible harm and political agendas.

This is college, is it different?

Isaacs seems entertaining.

Chemistry meets GLEE: A Thanksgiving Production. Saying a prayer for good NMR data before leaving campus. This might be my favorite video my research students convinced me to make pic.twitter.com/8kSZTypsoa — André K Isaacs (@drdre4000) November 23, 2022

It’s now officially the season to ask for extra credit. pic.twitter.com/g7303Wknf4 — André K Isaacs (@drdre4000) April 18, 2024

Maybe he should be on Broadway.

No weapon formed against me shall prosper this Sunday. The reagents better line up. “when the devil says no, God says yes” Purrr-aise Jesus pic.twitter.com/0Wnis50FYa — André K Isaacs (@drdre4000) July 23, 2023

Biologist Colin Wright says the queer theory movement was a mistake.

The environment in academia that is becoming increasingly intolerant of heterodox or conservative views, which led to his abrupt departure. He is now in the Manhattan Institute and is the Editor of Quillette.

I’ll never forgive the academics who welcomed nonsense like “Queer Ecology” into biology. Queer theory erodes everything it touches and replaces it with madness. The lack of a coherent definition is asserted as a strength, but makes it a rigorless exercise plagued by bias. pic.twitter.com/Vc6kbGflwd — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) March 9, 2025

