Dem Machine Plans to Bury Eric Swalwell, Starting with a Manhattan Probe

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, under the leadership of the sketchy Alvin Bragg, said Saturday it is investigating an allegation of sexual assault against Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Democrats really want him out of the race. They will do anything to keep Republicans from winning. He will siphon off votes from other Democrats and is vulnerable due to his many issues.

The Manhattan DA’s office is sending out notices asking if anyone was one of his victims. They knew what went on with Fang Fang while he was on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

CNN is the outlet that interviewed the alleged victims. They are an integral part of the entire Democrat machine.

This is allegedly one victim:

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has officially launched an investigation into Eric Swalwell. “We urge survivors and anyone with knowledge of these allegations to contact our Special Victims Division at 212-335-9373,” the DA’s office said. “Our specially trained… pic.twitter.com/mb5HIbJVaP — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) April 11, 2026

The stories might be true, but they had to have known and done nothing. At least one of the stories needs to be examined. The alleged rape victim went to his hotel room, and it happened not once, but twice.

Swalwell strongly denies the allegations. It is ironic that he lied about Donald Trump nonstop and is now possibly being lied about or not. And who can forget what Swawell did to Justice Kavanaugh? All of this could be untrue. It’s funny that Democrats use the same attack techniques against their own as they do against Republicans.