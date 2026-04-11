Swalwell’s Lawyer Said He Suspects “Political machinations”

Prominent Democrats are calling for Eric Swalwell to drop out of the California governor’s race, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senators Adam Schiff and Reuben Gallego. With the primary coming up on June 2nd, the attacks are coming, fast and furious.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna wants him kicked out of Congress. Democrats haven’t asked for that, oddly. They only want him out of the governor’s race.

Curious, isn’t it?

Swalwell is getting the same treatment he and his Democrat buddies give to Republicans.

He looks guilty as Democrats put him on trial online.

And have a look at this. She doesn’t look too happy in this photo from a leaked video. And this isn’t his wife. Swalwell is done. pic.twitter.com/L9KGPWegoI — Real Defender (@real_defender) April 11, 2026

The Lawyer

Swalwell’s lawyer, Elias Dabaie, said he is still in the race and added that he suspects political machinations behind the scenes.

“The notion that all these people pulled their support—I suspect that there are political machinations behind the scenes explaining why the Democratic Party has decided to try to consolidate the vote in order to make sure that a Democratic candidate makes it past the primary. So I’m not surprised to see that.”

That kind of honesty won’t go over well with Democrats. However, it seems obvious.

Swalwell has strenuously denied the allegations, including in a video he released on Friday. He also admits to making “mistakes” that are between him and his wife.

They don’t want him to siphon off votes, and they want to consolidate the field of candidates. For the first time in years, Democrats are afraid they could lose. They are happily ensconced in the one-party state they are destroying.

Swalwell will probably cave in exchange for protection to stay in the House.

Nothing is real with Democrats. It’s all staged.

Hoisted on His Own Petard

If this story is true, he sure has no moral core going after Justice Kavanaugh. There was no evidence.

🚨 BREAKING: Eric Swalwell is being called out as a HYPOCRITE for trying to FORCE women accusing him of sexuaI assauIt into silence via CEASE AND DESIST letters, but tried pushing PUBLIC HEARINGS for Justice Kavanaugh’s accusers “Bring in all the victims, allow them to be heard,… pic.twitter.com/oVq2v3EdwN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 10, 2026