Negotiations So Far & Threats to the US Military in the Strait

This Is How the Negotiations Are Going

BREAKING: Initial details are emerging as the US and Iran conduct their first direct meeting since 1979.

Details include:

1. The Strat of Hormuz remains a point of “serious disagreement.”

2. US military says 2 US warships have transited the Strait of Hormuz today.

3. “Mood swings” are being seen on both sides in talks, per Pakistani mediators.

4. The US will be assisting Iran in removing mines from the Strait of Hormuz.

5. Talks are expected to continue tonight and may extend into tomorrow.

We expect to receive much more detail in the coming hours.

BREAKING: Initial details are emerging as the US and Iran conduct their first direct meeting since 1979. Details include: 1. The Strat of Hormuz remains a point of “serious disagreement” 2. US military says 2 US warships have transited the Strait of Hormuz today 3. “Mood… — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) April 11, 2026

The US Military In the Strait

US Navy ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since the start of the war as Iran threatened to attack any US vessels that entered the strait.

“Several” American military vessels crossed the channel Saturday in a move that “was not coordinated with Iran,” Israeli journalist Barak Ravid reported, citing intelligence officials.

https://t.co/H12kJtErDP If this is true and can be confirmed, and that’s a big “IF,” then this is huge news. It also means that the Strait isn’t heavily mined either. — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) April 11, 2026

Iran Claims It Didn’t Happen

Iranian officials reportedly warned Pakistani mediators that “if the vessel continues to move, it will be targeted within 30 minutes, and the Iranian-American negotiations will suffer,” a Foreign Ministry spokesperson told Khabar Network, according to Fars News Agency.

According to the official, Iranian armed forces immediately reacted to the armed destroyer that was moving from the port of Fujairah to the Strait of Hormuz.

If they do anything foolish, they will be bombed to Allah.

At about 5:10 p.m. ET, the IRGC denied the news published about the passage of US ships through the Strait. They warned that “any attempt by military vessels will be met with full decisiveness and a harsh response.”

🚨 #Iran‘s IRGC Navy Command: “We deny the news published about the passage of #US ships through the strait, and any attempt by military vessels will be met with full decisiveness & a harsh response.” “Passage is permitted only for civilian vessels with specified regulations.” pic.twitter.com/3OQHQcmDk2 — IWN (@A7_Mirza) April 11, 2026

Reports say that at least two of the ships that passed through were US Navy guided-missile destroyers. The Iranians didn’t attack.

BREAKING: Iran cannot fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz because it “cannot find” some of the mines it placed in the waterway and lacks the capability to remove them, per multiple US officials cited by NYT.

The mines were laid quickly by small IRGC boats, and some have since… pic.twitter.com/Q2lrWOUiK6 — The Middle East (@A_M_R_M1) April 11, 2026

Trump said earlier on Truth Social that they had begun clearing the Strait. Maybe Iran shouldn’t make up BS stories about errant mines they can’t remove. The US military intends to deploy underwater drones to sweep the Strait of Hormuz clear of any Iranian mines.

If Iran was telling the truth about the mines, they should be grateful that the US will find and remove the mines at no cost. The ships passed through without hitting mines.