Dem Party Leader Explains Why Planes Aren’t Flying Into Buildings?

Lots of luck trying to follow this reasoning by the top Democrat candidate for the Senate in Texas, Jasmine Crockett. She makes no sense but she’s talking on a hard left podcast and the people listening will accept whatever she says. They want to believe her.

“One of the reasons people haven’t been flying planes into buildings in the United States is because of our soft power,” Jasmine Crockett said. “Is because of the diplomacy that we were doing, where we were building relationships, where people would look at us and say, the Americans are good people, because when we spend money for say, them to get medicine in their country, they it don’t cost what it costs here.

“It costs pennies that was helping to keep us safe here. Don’t let them play you. Don’t let them divide you.

“I don’t really care what you think about the LGBTQIA community. I don’t really care what you think when it comes to abortion. I don’t really care what you think when it comes to immigration. If you allow them to cherry pick you, then at the end of the day, something that you do care about, one of the freedoms that you do hold dear is going to be under attack. One of the reasons people haven’t been flying planes into buildings in the United States is because of our soft power. Is because of the diplomacy that we were doing where we were building related.”

What is she talking about? She really acts the fool, but she is leading the Democrat Party with a few other fairly awful people of the hard left. They have ruined the Democrat party.