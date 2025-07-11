Sunny Hostin: ICE to Face “Reckoning” for “Disappearing” People

Sunny Hostin said on The View that ICE officers are facing a “reckoning” for “kidnapping” people off the streets.

Illegal aliens are here illegally and they are being arrested, not disappeared. ICE isn’t kidnapping anyone, but they are arresting criminals primarily and rescuing children.

No one is disappearing people. They are sending them home for breaking our laws. No one is sending them to a gulag to never be seen again. Deportation is a perfectly normal event that all civilized countries engage in. Everyone knows that.

This is a Democrat talking point.

Sunny wants ICE unmasked while agents and their families are under death threats. She can’t be this stupid.

How can ABC hire a woman like this? She knows better. She’s just not a nice person. In fact, what kind of person puts innocent law enforcement agents doing their job in danger?

BREAKING: Sunny Hostin says that ICE officers are facing a “reckoning” for “kidnapping” people off the streets. This is what’s fueling the militant combatants on the left. ICE IS DOING ITS JOB. Nothing more. Nothing less. ABC should be ASHAMED for employing this lady. pic.twitter.com/KdN84ItrQ4 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 11, 2025

She also ranted about not being able to house people. So, she would have us house the world, and if we don’t, we’re racist against the entire world?

This woman is putting ICE agents in danger, and evidently wants to keep criminal aliens in the USA.

She mentioned the raid on the pot farm. Not only were the people running the farm putting young children to work, hard labor, they were throwing bricks at the agents. Radical leftists joined the raid and did their best to obstruct law enforcement.

Here’s racist Whoopi’s take”