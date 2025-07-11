Report: Bondi and Bongino Are Furious with Each Other; Bongino Might Quit- Update

Update: Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino has told people he is considering resigning amid a major clash between the FBI and Justice Department over the continued fallout from the release of the Jeffrey Epstein memo, several sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

According to a far-left Axios scoop, Dan Bongino took the day off today after a clash with Pam Blondi over the handling of the Epstein tapes. The dispute erupted Wednesday amid the fallout on the administration walking back its claims about Epstein. They said there was no client list and he committed suicide.

He reportedly didn’t quit but the tension is still there

Conspiracies or Bad Handling

The ten-hour video had a missing minute due to an old taping system. Blondi said she would release video showing that this happens to all the tapes. Axios claims it led to dissension with Kash Patel and Dan Bongino.

Axios called Bongino and Patel conspiracy theorists which is infuriating since it is very understandable that people are second-guessing every aspect of this. There is a lot of secretiveness by officials which has led many to believe it’s a cover-up. Epstein had many famous, lecherous people on his island. While some of the accusing women like Virginia Guthrie were caught lying, it’s easy to imagine these men sleeping with young girls or barely legal women.

Then there is the misinformation spread by Blondi that she only recently explained – in part. Originally, she said she had the client list and names and would publish it. She set up MAGA influencers with fake binders, and it looks like it was deliberate to hurt MAGA.

Alan Dershowitz, a very left-wing guy, claims he saw the client list. It makes one wonder.

Two Axios sources familiar with Bongino’s position say he was increasingly displeased with Bondi’s handling of the Epstein case because she had publicly overpromised and underdelivered disclosures about an Epstein “client list” that apparently never existed.

That’s the truth.

Laura Loomer, an anti-Blondi fan, wrote Friday on X that Bongino and Patel were “furious” with the way Bondi had handled the case.

I wouldn’t blame them. She screwed it up and hurt their reputations.

Allegedly, during a recent meeting about the issue, Bongino was confronted about a NewsNation article that said he and Patel wanted more information released about Epstein earlier, but were held back. Bongino denied leaking that information.

The argument at the meeting in question was heated and Bongino left angry – allegedly.

A senior administration official told Axios that Bongino was leaking online, but only became angry when it affected him. However, Bongino denies leaking.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche weighed in Friday morning on X, saying that he “worked closely with @FBIDirectorKash and @FBIDDBongino on the joint FBI and DOJ memo regarding the Epstein Files. All of us signed off on the contents of the memo and the conclusions stated in the memo.”

He said there is no daylight between the FBI and DoJ. No daylight maybe, but they probably had different ideas on how to handle it.