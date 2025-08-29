Dem. Rep Larson: “Rise Up” Against the “SS & the Gestapo” ICE

Rep. John Larson (D-CT) took part in an anti-immigration enforcement demonstration this week in Newington, Connecticut. He called for people, and who knows how many of the attendees are mental cases, to rise up against law enforcement.

“Another Democratic member has called for people to “rise up” against the federal government and analogized the conduct of ICE to “the SS and the Gestapo.” Connecticut Rep. John Larson’s comments come at a time when there has been an 830% surge in assaults on federal agents,” Professor Jonathan Turley wrote on X.

“This is a time for good trouble,” Larson railed sounding a bit bonkers. “This is a time for Americans to rise up,” Larson screamed out to attendees at the rally, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

During his remarks, Larson compared ICE agents to the secret police forces of Nazi Germany that were responsible for atrocities during the Holocaust. “This is not Germany. That’s the SS and the Gestapo,” Larson said. “This is the United States of America. Unmask yourselves.”

As Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons explained in June, [Democrat radical communists] Left-wing activists are targeting ICE and their families, even their children.

Democrats are very violent. They are trying to get our ICE agents killed. Larson wants people to “rise up” and attack them. We got to see this week how Democrats have militarized the mentally ill against the right, and law enforcement. He sounds like he needs some serious therapy.