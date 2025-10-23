Dem Strategist Wants Trump Supporters in Orange PJs & Spat on

Has-been Democrat strategist James Carville wants Trump supporters to have their heads shaved, dressed up in orange pajamas, and paraded down Pennsylvania Avenue while being spat on by the public.

I think they have a job for him in Gaza.

Carville went into one of his rants on his “Politics War Room” podcast on Wednesday, while discussing higher education reform with co-host Al Hunt.

Carville and co-host Al Hunt were displeased with the administration pushing against “institutional units that purposefully punish, belittle and even spark violence against conservative ideas.”

He called the universities collaborators and then described his “fantasy dream” for 2029, which was the abject humiliation of Trump supporters.

Then he went into nonsense about Trump the criminal tyrant who allegedly doesn’t have the values to lead this country.He apparently thinks Democrats do.

Democrats are blocking the opening of government to hurt Trump, admitting that they know Americans are getting hurt. Congressional Democrats just turned down a bill to pay air traffic controllers, military and government workers during the shutdown.

Deranged James Carville says he wants Trump supporters to have their heads shaved, be dressed in orange pajamas, paraded down Pennsylvania Avenue, and spat on by the public. pic.twitter.com/dqWR2Vz2s8 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) October 23, 2025

Don’t take it to heart, he isn’t nice to Democrats either.

Veteran Democratic Party strategist James Carville is reportedly furious about the direction the party is headed, expressing to colleagues: “I dedicated the best years of my f-cking life to this party, only to see it taken over by a bunch of stupid motherfu-kers. Everything’s… pic.twitter.com/fGQBJzIGh5 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) February 13, 2025

