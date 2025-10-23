Dems Are Angry That the Illegal Who Rammed ICE Vehicles Was Shot

Federal ICE agents pursued 28-year-old undocumented TikTok influencer Carlitos Ricardo Parias during a traffic stop in South Los Angeles on Tuesday. It resulted in a chase where Parias rammed law enforcement vehicles, prompting agents to fire shots that wounded Parias in the arm and a U.S. Marshal in the hand via ricochet.

Parias, known online as Richard L.A. for documenting police and immigration activities, faces federal assault charges after evading prior warrants and now awaits deportation.

He’s a pillar of the community apparently, which tells you something about the community.

Watching Democrats twist reality is a trip through the Ingrid Bergman’s Gaslight.

He probably shouldn’t have rammed their car https://t.co/C4D4cdeZDV — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 23, 2025

And here’s a teacher threatening ICE agents.

This school teacher at an anti-ICE protest in Los Angeles just warned federal agents that they’re “not the only ones with guns.” pic.twitter.com/6ZUf59tpVq — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) October 23, 2025

This is how Ingrid handled gaslighting. There is a lesson here.