Nagasaki Remembered

As Japan marks the 80th anniversary of the atomic bombings, the mayor of Nagasaki is warning that the world could see the same kind of devastating attack again.

“Conflicts around the world are intensifying in a vicious cycle of confrontation and fragmentation,” Suzuki told a crowd on Saturday, according to a translation by The Mainichi.

“If we continue on this trajectory, we will end up thrusting ourselves into a nuclear war. This existential crisis of humanity has become imminent to each and every one of us living on Earth.”

Mayors for Peace, which brings together mayors and city leaders from across the globe, is holding its 11th General Conference in Nagasaki this weekend to mourn the day and encourage the abolition of nuclear weapons.

Little Boy and Fat Man

A bomb nicknamed “Little Boy,” weighing approximately 9,000 pounds and producing an explosive force equivalent to 20,000 tons of TNT, detonated 1,800 feet over Hiroshima, causing massive devastation. “Fat Man,” the bomb dropped on Nagasaki, weighed 10,000 pounds and detonated at approximately the same altitude as “Little Boy.”

“In order to make Nagasaki the last atomic bombing site, it is essential to show a specific course of action for achieving the abolition of nuclear weapons. Procrastination can no longer be tolerated,” Suzuki said, according to The Mainichi.

People have been saying that for 80 years and nothing happens. There are ways to think out of the box on the issue of peace.

Abolishing nuclear weapons probably won’t happen so the next best thing would be to avoid war as President Trump is trying to do. Probably the most dangerous war in the immediate is the Ukraine-Russia war. It needs to end.

The US under President Harry Truman ordered the dropping of the bombs to end the war. Even after Hiroshima, Japan would not end the war. The second bomb convinced them. It saved lives of American soldiers and direct war on Japan’s soil.

They are now our dear allies and we pray nothing like this very happens again.