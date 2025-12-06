Clown WorldHome We Are the United States of Amerigotit By M Dowling - December 6, 2025 2 40 Joe Biden is back with an inspirational speech. He wants us to keep the faith because we are the United States of Amerigotit. I wanted to leave you with this last night, but life got in the way. “We’re the United States of Amerigota.” – Joe Bidenpic.twitter.com/rfGC1TTz1y — C3 (@C_3C_3) December 5, 2025 Protect Your Retirement... BUT Beware of Gold IRA Dealer Lies
It would be great if we could find out what they are injecting him with in order to get him to stand and speak, but I don’t think we will ever find out. This is the biggest traitor to Amerigotit out of any president – openly flooding our country with unvetted illegal aliens, criminals, terrorists, and destitutes that will have to… Read more »
That was an embarrassing and pitiful act of public intoxication on full display. There’s no debating that fact. Way beyond being a case of severe cognitive impairment. Starts off whispering and turns into mispronouncing and slurring words. And the fact of the matter is he was in that condition during his entire term. He was medically diagnosed as cognitively impaired… Read more »