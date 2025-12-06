We Are the United States of Amerigotit

M Dowling
40

Joe Biden is back with an inspirational speech. He wants us to keep the faith because we are the United States of Amerigotit. I wanted to leave you with this last night, but life got in the way.

FJB2026
FJB2026
1 hour ago

It would be great if we could find out what they are injecting him with in order to get him to stand and speak, but I don’t think we will ever find out. This is the biggest traitor to Amerigotit out of any president – openly flooding our country with unvetted illegal aliens, criminals, terrorists, and destitutes that will have to… Read more »

Anonymous
Anonymous
39 minutes ago
Reply to  FJB2026

That was an embarrassing and pitiful act of public intoxication on full display. There’s no debating that fact. Way beyond being a case of severe cognitive impairment. Starts off whispering and turns into mispronouncing and slurring words. And the fact of the matter is he was in that condition during his entire term. He was medically diagnosed as cognitively impaired… Read more »

Last edited 2 minutes ago by Anonymous
