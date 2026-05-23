Democrat Gubernatorial Nominee Caused the Burning of Atlanta

The Democrats nominated Keisha Lance Bottoms for governor of Georgia. She is known for causing the burning of Atlanta during a crime wave she created.

Keisha Lance Bottoms is the former mayor of Atlanta. She’s the first mayor of Atlanta since the Civil War to see the city burn. She allowed the protesters to do it.

She told Barack Obama she would remake the police department in his vision. Bottoms followed up by calling for defunding the police. The City Council didn’t let her defund, but she diverted money to alternative programs.

Keisha Lance Bottoms underperformed all the other Democrats in Atlanta. She did well in areas further away where they don’t know what she did.

Keisha Lance Bottoms provoked a crime wave in Atlanta, and a secession movement in Atlanta, and caused the death of eight-year-old Secoriea Turner.

After the George Floyd riots, Keisha Lance Bottoms sided with the rioters and told the police to let them have free run of the city. They began to burn the city down.

People were getting shot, including a little 7-year-old girl named Kennedy Maxie.

The Rayshard Brooks Lie

Then came Rashard Brooks, who fell asleep in the drive-through of a Wendy’s on the south side of the city. Rashard Brooks, it turns out, was intoxicated. The police made him pull his car over. They pulled up his record, and it turned out he had a record, and he should not be drinking while driving, and needed to go back to jail.

There were two police officers. Rayshard Brooks got out of the car and began to scuffle with the police officers. He shoved one of the police officers to the ground so hard that he caused a concussion to the police officer. He grabbed the police officer’s weapon and fled.

The second police officer gave pursuit to Rashard Brooks, who turned to fire on the officer. The officer pulled his gun and fired at Rashard Brooks, killing him.

Afterward, it was found that Rayshard Brooks had not taken the first officer’s gun. He had taken the first officer’s taser. It was impossible to know in the heat of the pursuit.

The officers did nothing wrong.

Keisha Lance Bottoms had the officer thrown in jail and had the district attorney pursue murder charges against him because the black protesters in Atlanta were going nuts after the George Floyd situation.

The 2020 incident led the Soros-funded Atlanta district attorney to announce he would press charges. He charged Officer Garrett Rolfe with 11 counts, including felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property, and violation of oath. Devin Brosnan was charged with one count of aggravated assault and two counts of violation of oath.

The charges were absurd.

Pete Skandalakis, the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, said the officers “committed no crimes” and that using deadly force was “reasonable.”

The angry and misinformed public burned the Wendy’s down to the ground, ruining a business that employed other black people.

The ‘protesters’ took over the Wendy’s parking lot, and they turned it into an autonomous zone. Keisha Lance Bottoms told the police not to go there and let them have it. These protesters were filled with gang members.

Then, on July 4 of 2020, a mother and her eight-year-old daughter, Secoriea Turner, got lost. They attempted to turn around in the Wendy’s parking lot, which Keisha Lance Bottoms had told the police they were not allowed to enter to get the protesters out.

The protesters opened fire on the mother and her daughter. Secoriea Turner, the eight-year-old, was found dead in the back seat, bullet-ridden.

Bottoms Destroyed Lives

Keisha Lance Bottoms did that. The police quit in droves in the city. Lawlessness descended on the city. Random joggers were shot by people who just passed by. Criminals went on joy rides, killing joggers in the city.

There were shootings at major hotels in the city and around the city. People in high-rise condominiums woke up in the mornings, and they would find the downstairs lobbies burned and vandalized. That’s Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta. She was so unpopular at the end of her term that she couldn’t run for re-election. She had to step aside, and that is the person the Democrats have just nominated to be governor of the state of Georgia. They chose a woman responsible for the deaths of innocent people, including a seven-year-old girl and an eight-year-old girl. A woman who let the city burn is their nominee.