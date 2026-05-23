Thune Blocks Trump’s Agenda: Bans Recess Appointments

Senate Majority Leader John Thune is blatantly blocking President Trump’s agenda. His latest miss is sending the Senate home for a 12-day paid vacation out of anger and revenge. He is infuriated about Trump’s endorsement of Ken Paxton and angry about the J6 compensation package.

He doesn’t like the package for political reasons. Personally, I always have concerns about slush funds. However, most of the J6 people only trespassed and were severely punished at great emotional and financial cost. They deserve compensation as opposed to the Antifa and Black Lives Matter communist anarchist rioters, some of whom were given large handouts.

Banning Recess Appointments

Thune is keeping one senator behind to gavel in every three days to block Trump from making recess appointments.

No other president has had his own party use pro forma sessions against him.

They put anger, hate, and RINOism above country.

President Trump still does not have all his appointees nominated, thanks to these clowns.

I am convinced some RINOs would prefer communist Democrats win in November to having Trump get his people nominated and his agenda in place.

Know your enemy and primary them; don’t vote for communist Democrats or do nothing. That is what RINOs want. Be wise.

These RINOs have codified nothing and have passed very few bills. They are willfully stopping Trump’s America First agenda.