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JD Vance Is Racing to the White House: Close to a Deal – Update

By
M Dowling
-
5
128
We will keep updating this until the President announces a deal or no deal.
Update: 14:21 ET: Axios Report: The Trump administration and Iran are reportedly close to reaching a deal to end the war, with outstanding gaps limited to wording on several points.
Update: Multiple sources report that Trump is weighing Plan B with new strikes on Iran
  • Airspace closure: Iran’s civil aviation authority halted flights over its western region until Monday, signaling possible escalation with the U.S.
  • Trump stays put: President Trump canceled weekend plans, citing government duties, as military and intelligence personnel prepared for potential strikes.
  • Talks at risk: Negotiations remain stalled over nuclear and maritime disputes, with both sides issuing threats and Pakistan mediating.
  • President Trump is missing his son’s wedding because he said he needs to be in D.C. for his country. Something is likely going on with Iran. He said earlier that they are much closer to a deal than they ever have been. He said there was a 50/50 chance of some sort of agreement.
  • Iran closes western airspace until Monday as Trump administration mulls strikes | Washington Examiner
    Trump met top advisers on Iran as he weighs return to war | Axios World
    US prepares for new military strikes against Iran | CBS News

The president was scheduled to hold a conference call at 1 PM ET with leaders of several Arab nations.

Graham, the man no one should listen to:

Nick Sortor noted that Vice President J.D. Vance is racing to the White House in an unplanned return. Trump’s entire team is heading there.

By the way, rumors that JD Vance said he would not run for president in 2028 are untrue. There is no evidence anywhere.

Iran International, a Saudi-funded news outlet, has been posting for the past hour.

The deal likely involves Israel not bombing proxies.

Turkey’s President Erdogan said the following about President Trump. It’s quite a stunning statement given who it is coming from. It must be related to Iran. Turkey has been helping in negotiations.

“President Trump is the leader the world has been awaiting for centuries—he doesn’t just talk about strength—he embodies it.”

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