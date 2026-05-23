JD Vance Is Racing to the White House: Close to a Deal – Update

We will keep updating this until the President announces a deal or no deal.

Update: 14:21 ET: Axios Report: The Trump administration and Iran are reportedly close to reaching a deal to end the war, with outstanding gaps limited to wording on several points.

Update: Multiple sources report that Trump is weighing Plan B with new strikes on Iran

Airspace closure: Iran’s civil aviation authority halted flights over its western region until Monday, signaling possible escalation with the U.S.

Trump stays put: President Trump canceled weekend plans, citing government duties, as military and intelligence personnel prepared for potential strikes.

Talks at risk: Negotiations remain stalled over nuclear and maritime disputes, with both sides issuing threats and Pakistan mediating.

President Trump is missing his son’s wedding because he said he needs to be in D.C. for his country. Something is likely going on with Iran. He said earlier that they are much closer to a deal than they ever have been. He said there was a 50/50 chance of some sort of agreement.

Iran closes western airspace until Monday as Trump administration mulls strikes | Washington Examiner

Trump met top advisers on Iran as he weighs return to war | Axios World

US prepares for new military strikes against Iran | CBS News

The president was scheduled to hold a conference call at 1 PM ET with leaders of several Arab nations.

Graham, the man no one should listen to:

Senator Lindsey Graham: If a deal is struck to end the Iranian conflict because it is believed that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be protected from Iranian terrorism and Iran still possesses the capability to destroy major Gulf oil infrastructure, then Iran will be perceived as… pic.twitter.com/ufQu5SpR5t — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 23, 2026

Nick Sortor noted that Vice President J.D. Vance is racing to the White House in an unplanned return. Trump’s entire team is heading there.

🚨 BREAKING: Vice President JD Vance has made an UNPLANNED RETURN to Washington, DC, and his motorcade is racing to the White House President Trump has summoned his whole national security team to a meeting on Iran. POTUS is also scheduled to hold a conference call at 1pm ET… pic.twitter.com/bqLQ6r1ZVO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 23, 2026

By the way, rumors that JD Vance said he would not run for president in 2028 are untrue. There is no evidence anywhere.

Iran International, a Saudi-funded news outlet, has been posting for the past hour.

“The deadlock [in Iran talks] is over,” CNN reported citing an informed source, adding however that it was not immediately clear if this was a reference to a deadlock over key sticking points or more simply on the text of a memorandum. — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 23, 2026

The deal likely involves Israel not bombing proxies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is highly concerned about a deal under discussion between Tehran and Washington and has urged Donald Trump to launch another round of strikes, Axios reported citing Israeli officials. — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 23, 2026

President Trump will ​hold a ‌phone conversation ‌with ⁠leaders ‌from ​Saudi Arabia, ​Qatar, the ⁠UAE, Egypt, ‌Turkey and ​Pakistan later today, ‌Reuters reported citing an ​Arab official. https://t.co/uKdHFIFKGo — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 23, 2026

#BREAKING US President Donald Trump told CBS News he had read a draft agreement with Iran but declined to say whether he had approved it. “There’s a draft,” Trump said, adding, “I can’t tell you (whether I signed off on it) before I tell them, right?” He said the two sides… — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 23, 2026

Turkey’s President Erdogan said the following about President Trump. It’s quite a stunning statement given who it is coming from. It must be related to Iran. Turkey has been helping in negotiations.

“President Trump is the leader the world has been awaiting for centuries—he doesn’t just talk about strength—he embodies it.”