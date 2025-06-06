Democrat Heroine Travels to Gaza on a Pirate Ship

Greta Thunberg is a Gaza activist, chanting about genocide with her Hamas and communist friends. Greta and her buddies are heading for Gaza to break the blockade by the mean Jews. They’re bringing along some kind of aid which likely won’t feed very many. Instead of aid, they filled up the ship with activists, their publicists, celebrities, photographers and reporters.

Greta Thunberg is now traveling on the freedom flotilla to stand up for Hamas, the radical Islamists in Gaza. She has moved on from climate change hysteria as it ebbs in popularity to communism and radical Islam. She is staying current with every radical left movement possible. She is a far left Democrat hero.

Greta went from skipping school so she could scream ‘How dare you’ to calling for jihad. Not climate justice—sharia justice. The Left’s poster child. Terror sympathizers belong in jail. pic.twitter.com/v1vU3CZxr3 — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNah) April 11, 2025

Representative Rashida Tlaib, who sports a number of terrorists as her friends, is very impressed with these allegedly courageous young people.

Food and humanitarian aid? Where are they storing it? https://t.co/UmYsOa1zuo pic.twitter.com/C6WAJARghb — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 5, 2025

Greta Thunberg and activist on board the ‘Freedom Flotilla’ ship say they have a “legal duty” to pick up illegal migrants they encounter in the Mediterranean. “We have a legal duty to take them to the nearest safe port…they have a right for asylum.” pic.twitter.com/kFVmMzjmJi — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 6, 2025

Who can forget how, for no sane reason, a 15-year-old Greta Thunberg became a superstar for climate change. She was the poster child. Her face was on buildings, billboards, and she was front page news. Pastors compared her to Christ and she was often seen sitting on panels with experts in science.

The UN had her speak.

“How dare you,” @GretaThunberg tells policy makers in an emotional speech at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York #UNGA pic.twitter.com/v0hbxLgtCI — Bloomberg Originals (@bbgoriginals) September 23, 2019

At least one commentator for Fox News was fired for repeating what she had said: that she was mentally ill and autistic. She was actually the perfect foil for the far left Democrats since she was a child and handicapped. No one could criticize her and she could say anything she wanted as those who handled her wrote her scripts.

