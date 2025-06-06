Democrat Heroine Travels to Gaza on a Pirate Ship

By
M Dowling
-
3
36

Greta Thunberg is a Gaza activist, chanting about genocide with her Hamas and communist friends. Greta and her buddies are heading for Gaza to break the blockade by the mean Jews. They’re bringing along some kind of aid which likely won’t feed very many. Instead of aid, they filled up the ship with activists, their publicists, celebrities, photographers and reporters.

Greta Thunberg is now traveling on the freedom flotilla to stand up for Hamas, the radical Islamists in Gaza. She has moved on from climate change hysteria as it ebbs in popularity to communism and radical Islam. She is staying current with every radical left movement possible. She is a far left Democrat hero.

Representative Rashida Tlaib, who sports a number of terrorists as her friends, is very impressed with these allegedly courageous young people.

Who can forget how, for no sane reason, a 15-year-old Greta Thunberg became a superstar for climate change. She was the poster child. Her face was on buildings, billboards, and she was front page news. Pastors compared her to Christ and she was often seen sitting on panels with experts in science.

Thunberg Mural
The UN had her speak.

At least one commentator for Fox News was fired for repeating what she had said: that she was mentally ill and autistic. She was actually the perfect foil for the far left Democrats since she was a child and handicapped. No one could criticize her and she could say anything she wanted as those who handled her wrote her scripts.

Greta Thunberg, mentally ill

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
mike
mike
45 seconds ago

She is a boil on the butt of humanity. They can keep her.

0
Reply
cgdae
cgdae
54 minutes ago

Drop her in gaza feed her to the muslims

0
Reply
Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
1 hour ago

She’s not a kid anymore so fire away with the insults toward this leftist loon. Who was the Fox News commentator?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz