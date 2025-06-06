ICE Acting Director Has a Message for Democrats Calling Agents Nazis

Far-left loon, Boston Mayor Wu called ICE agents Nazis and secret police. When ICE Director Lyons warned Democrats against it, she doubled down. From what I’ve seen of Wu, she only seems to like minorities and people who come illegally.

Massachusetts US Attorney Leah Foley rebuked Wu, followed by the White House. She doesn’t care. Democrats think they have the right.

According to The Boston Herald, the comparison drew a scathing response from President Donald Trump’s White House on Thursday night.

“Boston Mayor Michelle Wu doubled down on her disgusting, dangerous attacks on law enforcement yesterday when she compared Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to neo-Nazis — just days after the so-called ‘sanctuary city’ mayor smeared ICE and other federal agents as ‘secret police,’” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement.

“If the mayor had any shame, she’d be embarrassed for fanning the flames of hate while ICE agents face unprecedented threats to themselves and their families — but that’d be asking too much in today’s Democrat Party. She’s denigrating the same agents who just removed nearly 1,500 criminal illegal immigrants from the streets of her state, in the largest-ever immigration enforcement operation,” Jackson added.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries recently threatened to dox ICE agents who are now wearing masks for their own protection. Acting ICE Director Todd M. Lyons sent a message to Democrats. He wants them to stop vilifying ICE agents doing their job because they are putting them in grave danger. Honestly, it’s clear they don’t care.

If these lunatic lefties get any agents killed, they should be prosecuted.

Acting Director Lyons

In a video posted to the official U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement social media page on X, Lyons spoke generally at first, saying that “politicians need to stop putting my people in danger,” by making up “talking points that get activists riled up,” before making it clear he was referring to Boston’s mayor.

“I’m not asking that they stop; I’m demanding that they stop,” Lyons said. “Here’s what I have to say to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries and anyone else stirring up the outrage about what ICE does.

“These are real people with real families you’re hurting with your ridiculous rhetoric and inflammatory comments and it’s time to remember that,” he said.

Acting ICE Director Todd M. Lyons sent a message to Democrats vilifying ICE agents with their rhetoric, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, demanding that they cease putting his agents in danger. pic.twitter.com/Psqs1AOyWy — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 6, 2025

