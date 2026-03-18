In 40 Seconds: An Amazing Ballistic Missile Attack

Iran is shooting cluster missiles over Amman, Jordan, in one clip and Tel Aviv, Israel in another. It’s terrifying and awesome at the same time. These missiles are brutal. Cluster bombs are war crime weapons. They are meant to kill civilians. They open up to 80 or 100 smaller bombs, sending shrapnel for quite a distance. Most are stopped by the US, Israel, or the Gulf States, but some get through.
Sid Roserberg said on the radio today that one elderly man on a walker tried to make it to the shelter, but shrapnel killed him. These bombs are people killers.
Unbelievable footage captures the moment cluster munitions were released from Iranian ballistic missiles over Tel Aviv, Israel. https://t.co/rN6a5MZE3g pic.twitter.com/boxPQdAtrW
— Egypt’s Intel Observer (@EGYOSINT) March 17, 2026
Terrorists have n9 respect for human life, not even their own. Filled with madness and hate, they simply destroy. As a child I watched a police officer put down a rapid animal. It was hard to understand, because on the surface the animal looked beautiful, but it’s brain was cooked and it had become a lethal weapon.