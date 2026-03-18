In 40 Seconds: An Amazing Ballistic Missile Attack

Iran is shooting cluster missiles over Amman, Jordan, in one clip and Tel Aviv, Israel in another. It’s terrifying and awesome at the same time. These missiles are brutal. Cluster bombs are war crime weapons. They are meant to kill civilians. They open up to 80 or 100 smaller bombs, sending shrapnel for quite a distance. Most are stopped by the US, Israel, or the Gulf States, but some get through.

Sid Roserberg said on the radio today that one elderly man on a walker tried to make it to the shelter, but shrapnel killed him. These bombs are people killers.