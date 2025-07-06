Democrat Project 2029 to Catapult Them Into the White House Is Desperate

Democrats failed to destroy Trump’s candidacy harping on Project 2025 so they now have their own Project 2029 they think is a winner. They are grasping at straws at this point.

New York Times political correspondent Shane Goldmacher detailed the mixed opinions among political strategists on the Democratic Party’s plan for Project 2029.

They think this is the agenda for their candidates to get back into the White House.

After Losing Their Minds for Months Over ‘Project 2025’ Democrats Are Now Crafting Their Own ‘Project 2029’ pic.twitter.com/0YAg2xX4mS — Kenny G (@Texas4Trump_24) July 2, 2025

The creator of Project 2029, former Chair of the Arizona Democratic Party Andrei Cherny, is working on organizing Democratic thought leaders to ensure there is a set-in-stone agenda ready.

“The title is an unsubtle play on Project 2025, the independently produced right-wing agenda that Mr. Trump spent much of last year’s campaign distancing himself from, and much of his first few months back in power executing,” Goldmacher wrote.

It’s a policy outline and personnel list created to help serve the next GOP president, which Democrats had repeatedly used to attack Trump during the 2024 election cycle.

Adolph Mongo, a Democratic political commentator and former journalist, told the DCNF he thinks that Project 2025 is a “fantastic” idea, but likely not attainable.

“Project 2029 is a fantastic idea but unrealistic,” Mongo told the DCNF. “The Democratic Party is fractured. The far left has destroyed the party. Look at New York [City], a socialist Democrat might become mayor. In Detroit, a long time Democratic mayor left the party. Democrats across the country are quitting the party and turning Republican. Their once loyal base is black and brown voters, [who] have abandoned the party.” Moreover, when asked if he thinks the Democratic Party will be able to successfully persuade voters to embrace their ideas through efforts such as Project 2029, Mongo replied “no.”