President Bukele Posts Video of “Tortured” Maryland Man in Prison

The infamous Abrego Garcia, a Democrat hero and criminal illegal, said he was tortured in prison. He was allegedly beaten and terrorized.

The leftist media refuses to let go of their hero, “Maryland Man.” Recent headlines by the fake news media claimed that Kilmar Abrego Garcia was brutally beaten and tortured while in prison in El Salvador. He was also being starved.

President Nayib Bukele quickly refuted that with a video of the prison.

The best prison system in the world. pic.twitter.com/rxSyu2et2C — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 4, 2025

It looks like he was being cared for. Abrego gained weight and was not starved.

Apparently, anything a criminal claims is accepted as truth by the mainstream media and the crumbling Western judiciary. But the man wasn’t tortured, nor did he lose weight. In fact, photos show he gained weight while in detention. There’s plenty of footage from different days,… pic.twitter.com/PzvLcCNzrK — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 3, 2025

President Bukele can’t understand our liberals. Neither can many Americans.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele: “They are worried about the human rights of the k*llers. What about the human rights of the women who don't want to be r*ped? Or the kids who want to safely play in the park?” pic.twitter.com/vYWOiYmSuC — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 4, 2025