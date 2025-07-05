President Bukele Posts Video of “Tortured” Maryland Man in Prison

M Dowling
The infamous Abrego Garcia, a Democrat hero and criminal illegal, said he was tortured in prison. He was allegedly beaten and terrorized.

The leftist media refuses to let go of their hero, “Maryland Man.” Recent headlines by the fake news media claimed that Kilmar Abrego Garcia was brutally beaten and tortured while in prison in El Salvador. He was also being starved.

President Nayib Bukele quickly refuted that with a video of the prison.

It looks like he was being cared for. Abrego gained weight and was not starved.

President Bukele can’t understand our liberals. Neither can many Americans.

