President Trump Shrugs Off Iranians Charging Tolls

ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl asked President Trump about the prospect of Iran charging tolls for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump said there may be a Joint US-Iran venture to charge tolls:

“We’re thinking of doing it as a joint venture. It’s a way of securing it—also securing it from lots of other people.”

“It’s a beautiful thing.”

According to the Financial Times, the tolls will be collected in crypto, not USD. However, the US doesn’t have to accept that. But it doesn’t look good for the so-called deal. Iran claims it will only share proceeds with Oman.

It is difficult to believe anyone can wrest the Hormuz from Iran, given the geography.

President Trump probably wants out of this war, but it won’t be easy. He doesn’t have much support. Threats to charge him for war crimes are coming from Democrats, the UN, the Pope, and others.