Democrat Weekly Clown Show, Starring Jim Comey

Jim Comey, the former FBI Director, who rose to fame by locking up Martha Stewart, making America safer, wants someone to kill President Trump.

Accidentally, just by luck, Comey recently happened upon a seashell formation in the sand that read 86 47. He claims that an unknown person put it there. He took a photo of it and posted it to Instagram.

However, before Comey wanted someone to 86 47, Jim Comey wished to see him in prison.

Throwback to when Jim Comey fantasized about Trump being imprisoned to Jen Psaki: “Just put him in a double wide somewhere out near the fence, out in the grass. He’d eat there, shower there, he’d exercise there. He’d be away from general population. But it’s obviously doable.” pic.twitter.com/FmrmdsRiFq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 16, 2025

Now, he just wants President Trump dead, and he was an FBI director. Right before the Secret Service picked him up for an interrogation yesterday, Jim Comey deleted the tweet and claimed he didn’t know what 86 47 meant.

Comey truly is a POS. While he’ll claim not to know what 8647 means, there’s no doubt that the former disgraced FBI Dir. knows exactly what he’s doing, with a plea to bad actors/terrorists to assassinate the POTUS’ while traveling internationally. Don’t let him get away with it!! pic.twitter.com/gM4GmN6OUB — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) May 15, 2025

Eleven very dangerous criminals escaped from a New Orleans prison, and the police Captain came out looking very unserious.

Local authorities have launched a full-scale search operation, telling the community to look out for the “armed and dangerous” criminals. The captain emerges looking like a Disney character.

JUST IN: New Orleans Cpt. Stephanie Minto-Gibson wears bizarre glasses to a press conference to give an update on the 10 inmates who escaped jail. Only one of the inmates has been caught as of this time after the group escaped by removing a toilet from the wall. What a… pic.twitter.com/CQcOOMyUwN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 16, 2025

Democrats are very violent.

Let’s retweet this, and share this on all social media platforms! This is what “inciting violence” really looks like. These Democrats LITERALLY told their supporters to cause unrest and violence in the streets. Link to download this video below in thread, so you can share it. pic.twitter.com/vexJGxCxJx — ✨⃤djcalligraphy (@DJcalligraphy) January 14, 2021

Tomato juice violence.

Woman spills tomato juice on conservative students pic.twitter.com/vJdM4AE5xO — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 16, 2025

Democrat media is dishonest and often evil. Why are these two still on the air? Joe Scarborough’s bonehead statements are legendary.

FLASHBACK: Joe Scarborough goes on a wild, profane rant defending Biden’s cognitive state and defaming Robert Hur — — accusing Hur of humiliating himself so Trump would give him a judgeship. Turns out the one humiliating himself was Joe Scarborough. Again. pic.twitter.com/2HPHDh7dCD — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 17, 2025

.@newsbusters has announced that the 2024 Brian Stelter Award for Worst Quote of the Year goes to… Joe Scarborough, for his take back in March about this being the best version of Joe Biden. (: @WatchSalemNews) pic.twitter.com/HkU38imsJy — Larry Elder (@larryelder) December 24, 2024

White people suffering under a white genocide can’t get shelter in the US; only black and brown people can. I’m getting black and brown people fatigue.

Sunny Hostin: “I want to talk about why this administration is giving refugee to South African White Afrikaners… As opposed to Afghans, and Ukrainians, and people of color.” pic.twitter.com/4FDdJKRz3K — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 17, 2025

Kamala needs to apologize to Special Counsel Robert Hur. She was very angry that Special Counsel Robert Hur didn’t lie about Joe Biden’s mental state.

Now that the Hur interview is being released, let’s flashback to Kamala’s comments on the subject.pic.twitter.com/fsYzyF9avS — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 17, 2025

This is what Hur heard.

Keeping Joe Biden in office was criminal. Listen to this Robert Hur audio with Biden. Good lord. Remember Biden tried to blame Hur for bringing up Beau. It was clearly Biden himself who did. Biden has no idea what’s going on here. Again, this is criminal: pic.twitter.com/XGRG7q9EHH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 16, 2025

Pathetic Supreme Court ladies. One is totally clueless on what a woman is.

These four are making it really hard for me to ever want another women on the Supreme Court again. pic.twitter.com/b6yFHx33Uw — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 15, 2025

The Biden administration started the talks for the Qatar plane. Democrats aren’t telling you that.

So let me get this straight the plane that was a gift from Qatar was actually a conversation that was started a year ago by the Biden administration with the Qataris? You literally can’t make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/LDjs2yR5NK — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) May 15, 2025

Democrats are replacing you. That includes black and brown Americans. They are replacing you, too, black and brown Americans. Foreigners, even criminals, will get to decide our future. It’s what Democrats want.

The Democrat Party now exists primarily to facilitate mass migration into your community. https://t.co/BjRKO1ASUS — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 16, 2025

They want foreigners, not you.

His bill hands out amnesty and gives employers a green light to replace Americans with cheap foreign labor. The Koch-backed Cato Institute loves it—because @SenRubenGallego doesn’t work for you, he works for special interests. https://t.co/LMZTB2aJj6 — Project for Immigration Reform (@PFIRorg) May 16, 2025

