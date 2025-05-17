Democrat Weekly Clown Show, Starring Jim Comey

Jim Comey, the former FBI Director, who rose to fame by locking up Martha Stewart, making America safer, wants someone to kill President Trump.

Accidentally, just by luck, Comey recently happened upon a seashell formation in the sand that read 86 47. He claims that an unknown person put it there. He took a photo of it and posted it to Instagram.

However, before Comey wanted someone to 86 47, Jim Comey wished to see him in prison.

Now, he just wants President Trump dead, and he was an FBI director. Right before the Secret Service picked him up for an interrogation yesterday, Jim Comey deleted the tweet and claimed he didn’t know what 86 47 meant.

Eleven very dangerous criminals escaped from a New Orleans prison, and the police Captain came out looking very unserious.

Local authorities have launched a full-scale search operation, telling the community to look out for the “armed and dangerous” criminals. The captain emerges looking like a Disney character.

Democrats are very violent.

Tomato juice violence.

Democrat media is dishonest and often evil. Why are these two still on the air? Joe Scarborough’s bonehead statements are legendary.

White people suffering under a white genocide can’t get shelter in the US; only black and brown people can. I’m getting black and brown people fatigue.

Kamala needs to apologize to Special Counsel Robert Hur. She was very angry that Special Counsel Robert Hur didn’t lie about Joe Biden’s mental state.

This is what Hur heard.

Pathetic Supreme Court ladies. One is totally clueless on what a woman is.

The Biden administration started the talks for the Qatar plane. Democrats aren’t telling you that.

Democrats are replacing you. That includes black and brown Americans. They are replacing you, too, black and brown Americans. Foreigners, even criminals, will get to decide our future. It’s what Democrats want.

They want foreigners, not you.


