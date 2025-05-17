Released: Biden DOJ Interview About His Criminal Theft of Classified Material & It’s Bad

Axios released the audio of Joe Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur. They got it from the White House. Hur interviewed Biden to determine if he would be charged with stealing classified information. Hur concluded that he wouldn’t be because Biden was an “elderly man” with a “poor memory,” and no one would convict him.

Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report didn’t fully reflect just how bad Joe Biden’s interview was. Hur told the truth but didn’t fully reflect how dire the situation was.

Attorney General Merrick Garland wouldn’t release the audio at the time, and the media cooperated with him instead of protecting Americans. The so-called reporters criticized anyone who wanted to hear it. They continually referred people to the transcript.

Now that the audio has been released, you can hear Biden rambling as if in a stupor. The media are supposed to be watchdogs, but instead, they have hidden the truth and maligned anyone who stated the obvious.

Merrick Garland should be investigated.

Listen:

HOLY CRAP! Partial audio from the Hur investigation has been RELEASED. Biden is clearly not there mentally. This scandal is bigger than Watergate and there’s no denying it. People have to be held accountable for LYING to the American people!!! pic.twitter.com/7i6MypjJoF — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 16, 2025

Read the 345-page report here.

Here they are rolling out the cover-up queen, explaining how he was on top of it all:

Oh sweet Jesus: they’re wheeling out Word Salad Harris now to vouch for Biden’s mental capacity pic.twitter.com/bTaPN1Go1O — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) February 9, 2024

