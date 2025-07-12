Democrat X Site Doxxed Agents, Suggests Attacking Them

A far-left Democrat site on X called “Trump Tracker is blatantly doxxing federal agents’ locations and calling for fellow Democrats to kill them with bricks and other makeshift weapons.

The person behind the site is evil.

BREAKING – A leftist page on X, Trump Tracker, is doxxing the locations of federal agents and blatantly encouraging democrats to attempt to murder them. You know what to do. pic.twitter.com/uaYH5h280s — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) July 12, 2025

The miserable creep or creeps behind the post then claimed X deleted it when he did it himself or herself. The site is an endless spewing of lies and hate against the Administration. The person who runs it is sick. This is the American left.