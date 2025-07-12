Democrat X Site Doxxed Agents, Suggests Attacking Them

By
M Dowling
-
1
9

A far-left Democrat site on X called “Trump Tracker is blatantly doxxing federal agents’ locations and calling for fellow Democrats to kill them with bricks and other makeshift weapons.

The person behind the site is evil.

The miserable creep or creeps behind the post then claimed X deleted it when he did it himself or herself. The site is an endless spewing of lies and hate against the Administration. The person who runs it is sick. This is the American left.

Popeye
Popeye
18 minutes ago

Do these nutjobs have a death wish?

