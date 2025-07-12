President Trump Responds to the Fury Over Pam Bondi

President Trump is responding to the fury over Jeffrey Epstein and against Pam Bondi. Trump likes Bondi and he is pleased with her work. He wrote the following:

What’s going on with my “boys” and, in some cases, “gals?” They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB! We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and “selfish people” are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.

For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 “Intelligence” Agents, “THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,” and more? They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called “friends” are playing right into their hands. Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files?

If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn’t they use it? They haven’t even given up on the John F. Kennedy or Martin Luther King, Jr. Files. No matter how much success we have had, securing the Border, deporting Criminals, fixing the Economy, Energy Dominance, a Safer World where Iran will not have Nuclear Weapons, it’s never enough for some people.

We are about to achieve more in 6 months than any other Administration has achieved in over 100 years, and we have so much more to do. We are saving our Country and, MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, which will continue to be our complete PRIORITY. The Left is imploding! Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein.

LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT! The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 — That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more. One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Reporter John Solomon said this morning that there is a massive conspiracy investigation ongoing. Pam Bondi is running it. It isn’t only about Jim Comey and John Brennan and they aren’t only looking at perjury.

Also, Kash Patel posted today that he has no intention of resigning. It’s fake news.

More information has come out about the closed-door White House meeting this week reviewing the DoJ’s Epstein sex trafficking case files. Multiple sources spoke to Fox News.

Fox News Update:

Two sources told Fox News that Bongino raised his voice during a discussion with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles before storming out of the meeting. Bongino also exchanged heated words with Attorney General Pam Bondi during the meeting, and the whole ordeal has led him to consider resigning from the FBI, another source said.

Another person with knowledge of the meeting disputed the characterization that Bongino yelled at Wiles or Bondi during the sitdown.

However, that person agreed that Bongino was “enraged.”

The source said the deputy director was angry about the Epstein memo rollout and what he viewed as Bondi’s “lack of transparency from the start.” The memo, a joint product of the DOJ and FBI, said the two agencies had no further information to share with the public about Epstein’s case, a revelation that sparked fury among the MAGA base. The memo first appeared in Axios over the weekend, and then the DOJ and FBI published it Monday.

A White House official has declared that the claim Bongino yelled at Wiles is “100% false.”

Reportedly, Dan Bongino hasn’t been at work since Wednesday.

Opinion

Perhaps the Epstein issue could be resolved by Pam Bondi explaining her actions honestly. She could have a presser and a Q & A, perhaps with conservatives. People are forgiving of mistakes when they see regret. She needs to be completely transparent. Her handling of the Epstein case was poor.

President Trump knows what is going on in the inside and he has confidence in Pam Bondi. Shouldn’t we give them more time? Trump is right far more than he is wrong. He risks his life to save America. Shouldn’t we give him time with the people he has faith in?

Epstein is last on my list of importance. Wars, financial collapse and illegal alien criminals are my top issues. All the communists and Democrat voters who came across the borders are my priority, not Epstein.

However, trust needs to be established to move on.

For example, one problem circling around Attorney General Bondi is her comment that she has “no knowledge” of Epstein being tied to intelligence. However, FBI documents from 2008 stated that Epstein provided them with information in exchange for protection from prosecution. Why doesn’t she know about this?

She has to answer some questions before people will move on.