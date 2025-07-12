The Broad Ruling by a Leftist Judge to Stop LA Raids

A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to temporarily halt immigration raids in Los Angeles and several other counties in California. The ruling was in favor of the American Civil Liberties Union’s civil rights lawsuit.

The ACLU is helping to destroy this country, manipulating our Constitution to do it.

District Judge Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong issued two temporary restraining orders. This is in response to a lawsuit filed by three illegal alien men arrested while waiting to be picked up at a Pasadena bus stop. Two others were stopped and questioned despite saying they are U.S. citizens. These people were hand-selected by the ACLU.

“As required by the Fourth Amendment of the United States Constitution, Defendants shall be enjoined from conducting detentive stops in this District unless the agent or officer has reasonable suspicion that the person to be stopped is within the United States in violation of U.S. immigration law,” U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong wrote in her ruling.

According to this ruling immigration officials cannot stop people based on their race or their spoken language.

The administration denies ever stopping people without justification.

Meanwhile we have millions of illegal aliens, many of whom are criminals and terrorists in this country. Frimpong is stopping sweeps and raids. People cannot be stopped because they speak Spanish or speak English with an accent.

There can be no roving patrols picking up illegal immigrants.

Judge Frimpong Wants Them to Have Lawyers

Frimpong also ordered that lawyers be granted access to an area in a federal building in LA where they had detained. So, every single person is going to get a lawyer, probably an ACLU lawyer, maybe a trial, publicity, and so on.

The lawsuit was filed against the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The ACLU, a Soviet style un-American organization of lawyers, is thrilled. They are making illegal immigration about race and language.

“Roving patrols without reasonable suspicion violate the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution and denying access to lawyers violates the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution,” Frimpong wrote. “What the federal government would have this Court believe—in the face of a mountain of evidence presented in this case—is that none of this is actually happening.”

The Lawsuit Allegations Are Not True

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli wrote in a post to X after Frimpong’s ruling on Friday. He said “federal agents will continue to enforce the law and abide by the U.S. Constitution.”

“We strongly disagree with the allegations in the lawsuit and maintain that our agents have never detained individuals without proper legal justification,” Essayli wrote. “Our federal agents will continue to enforce the law and abide by the U.S. Constitution.”

In a statement in response to the ruling, sociopathic California Gov. Gavin Newsom said, “Justice prevailed today. The court’s decision puts a temporary stop to federal immigration officials violating people’s rights and racial profiling.”

ACLU in their response called the ice law enforcement agents names. Specifically, they called them marauding bands of masked rifle toting goons who violate other people’s rights.

“While it does not take a federal judge to recognize that marauding bands of masked, rifle-toting goons have been violating ordinary people’s rights throughout Southern California, we are hopeful that today’s ruling will be a step toward accountability for the federal government’s flagrant lawlessness that we have all been witnessing,” Tajsar said.

This is how they describe law enforcement, but they love and protect illegal alien criminals.

There is no concern for the sex and labor trafficked children being rescued.