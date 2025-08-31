Democrats Are Furious That OK Teachers from the NE Must Know Basic Civics

Democrats heads are doing a 360 that teachers from deep blue states having to pass a basic civics test before teaching in Oklahoma classrooms. Oklahoma officials obviously want sane people who love America teaching their children.
Teachers are responsible for educating American students in the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and basic principles of government. To Democrats, this appears to be radical and demeaning.
The questions are basically those asked of immigrants looking to become naturalized.The test includes questions about the U.S. government, Constitution, and civic responsibilities.
The students are required to know the answers so they expect the teachers to know also.
Critics fear it will discourage teachers from applying. If that’s all it takes, they are better off without them. I have gone undercover to communist meetings, and some were teachers. We need to do a better job and not listen to the loudest voices.
BREAKING: Democrats are furious with Oklahoma lawmakers for requiring out-of-state teachers, many of them from deep-blue states, to pass a basic civics test before teaching in Oklahoma classrooms. pic.twitter.com/O21OgRjVhe
— Gregory Lyakhov (@GregoryLyakhov) August 31, 2025
We have neglected civics for years. And Democrats have spent years burying American pride in our history. They don’t want it revived.
This is horrifying.
Our country stopped teaching cursive and civics around the same time, so not only are children not learning what our founding fathers did, but they won’t even have the ability to read the founding documents and figure it out on their own when they graduate. pic.twitter.com/P0qWwgXjk2
— The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) January 20, 2025
This is pathetic:
Can anyone justify trillions spent by Department of Education when we have these students? I had to pass a test before becoming a U.S. citizen, 100 questions on the civics in it. HS & college students should pass the same test before graduating. pic.twitter.com/6SiDp4KmVy
— Lily Tang Williams (@Lily4Liberty) April 3, 2025
Oh how dare anyone set conditions that teachers must be competent. The teachers unions have huge power. Pritzker has been praising Illinois schools to counter Trump.
Easy fix. Don’t go there. I’m sure OK will be thankful for that along with no dragging your insane leftist ideology with you. Willing to bet a majority of them couldn’t pass the test anyhow.