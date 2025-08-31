Democrats Are Furious That OK Teachers from the NE Must Know Basic Civics

By
M Dowling
-
3
19

Democrats heads are doing a 360 that teachers from deep blue states having to pass a basic civics test before teaching in Oklahoma classrooms. Oklahoma officials obviously want sane people who love America teaching their children.

Teachers are responsible for educating American students in the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and basic principles of government. To Democrats, this appears to be radical and demeaning.

The questions are basically those asked of immigrants looking to become naturalized.The test includes questions about the U.S. government, Constitution, and civic responsibilities.

The students are required to know the answers so they expect the teachers to know also.

Critics fear it will discourage teachers from applying. If that’s all it takes, they are better off without them. I have gone undercover to communist meetings, and some were teachers. We need to do a better job and not listen to the loudest voices.

We have neglected civics for years. And Democrats have spent years burying American pride in our history. They don’t want it revived.

This is pathetic:

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 minute ago

Oh how dare anyone set conditions that teachers must be competent. The teachers unions have huge power. Pritzker has been praising Illinois schools to counter Trump.

0
Reply
Vilma B. McCay
Vilma B. McCay
27 minutes ago

0
Reply
Sua Sponte
Sua Sponte
44 minutes ago

Easy fix. Don’t go there. I’m sure OK will be thankful for that along with no dragging your insane leftist ideology with you. Willing to bet a majority of them couldn’t pass the test anyhow.

1
Reply
