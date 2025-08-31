Judge Sparkle Orders Guatemalan Children Off Planes Taking Them Home

A federal judge blocked the deportation of Guatemalan children back home. U.S. District judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan, a Biden appointee, ordered the administration to show the court that the children were taken off planes.

She ordered them back into the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The National Immigration Law Center had filed suit Sunday morning to stop the deportations of the 10 children ages 10 to 17.

They said it risked hundreds of Guatemalan children potentially facing the risk of removal from the United states. However they were just going home to their native country. They came unaccompanied and many are being returned to their families.

She has blocked the return of 600 children to their home. In the past, she was critical of separating families, now she doesn’t want to return these children who came unaccompanied.

Sparkle is not American-born. She’s from Trinidad and Tobago.