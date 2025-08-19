German & American Leaders Hell-Bent on Admitting Islamist Migrants

Reprint July 31, 2016: How did this age?

by the late Bob Bennett

Germany spearheaded the movement in Europe to absorb Muslim migrants by promising, in August of 2015, to take in all who came. Chancellor Merkel’s motto was “We can do it.” They did it, alright: they let in 1.1 million last year, and have ravaged their own culture in the process. The once charming, utterly safe country is now a place where women and schoolgirls cannot walk alone, a place where rapes and other crimes abound.

The 2016 New Year’s Eve robberies and sexual assaults on women in Cologne generated “over a thousand complaints; 454 were of sexual assaults. Police in Hamburg received complaints from 351 women, including 218 reports of sexual assault that took place on the same evening,” reported Gatestone Institute’s Soeren Kern.

It made international news, in spite of efforts of the police to conceal the source of the problem: Muslim migrants. This was the beginning of the destruction of Western culture in Germany, and other European nations. Kern writes of ominous changes, in a May 2016 update:

“Police reports show that sexual violence in Germany has skyrocketed since Chancellor Angela Merkel allowed more than one million mostly male migrants from Africa, Asia and the Middle East into the country. But the crimes are being played down by German authorities, apparently to avoid fueling anti-immigration sentiments.”

Kern’s article includes an appendix listing no less than 94 cases of sexual assault or rape against women and children in Germany, in the month of February, 2016 alone. Here are a few highlights:

February 2nd: Two … men assaulted a 31-year-old woman, who was nine months pregnant, in the parking lot of a supermarket in Schweinfurt. A 26-year-old migrant … assaulted three women on a train in Berlin. Two “dark skinned” … men assaulted a 14-year-old girl on a school bus in Eslohe.

February 3: Three Afghan migrants sexually assaulted two 14-year-old girls from France at a public swimming pool in Munich. A 16-year-old migrant assaulted a 16-year-old girl at a swimming pool in Heidenheim. An 18-year-old Libyan migrant attempted to rape a 25-year-old woman in Leipzig.

February 4: A 29-year-old migrant from Nigeria raped a 21-year-old woman at a carnival celebration in Schloß Holte-Stukenbrock. A 25-year-old asylum seeker from Syria assaulted two women at the same carnival.

More than 20 women were sexually assaulted during carnival celebrations in Cologne. A Syrian migrant sexually assaulted a 49-year-old woman after a carnival in Bad Reichenhall. A 29-year-old migrant assaulted a woman after a carnival in Dinslaken.

But police are under orders to conceal the source of these profound changes in German society:

German authorities have repeatedly been accused of underreporting the true scale of the crime problem in the country. For example, up to 90% of the sex crimes committed in Germany in 2014 do not appear in the official statistics, according to André Schulz, the head of the Association of Criminal Police.

On January 24, Die Welt reported that the suppression of data about migrant criminality is a “Germany-wide phenomenon.” According to Rainer Wendt, the head of the German police union (Deutschen Polizeigewerkschaft, DPolG), “Every police officer knows he has to meet a particular political expectation. It is better to keep quiet [about migrant crime].”

On January 22, the newsmagazine Focus reported that the Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency put pressure on police in North Rhine-Westphalia to remove a reference to “North African criminal groups” in a press release.

Accusations of racism are used on Germans – ever sensitive to reminders of their nation’s dark past – to avoid a public outcry that could end Merkel’s open-border policy. Kern reports that some German journalists assist in “downplaying the growing sexual violence against women and children.” He quotes Jakob Augstein, a columnist for Der Spiegel, who mocks the figures given for the New Year’s Eve Cologne attack, calling it racism:

We are so racist. Everyone immediately wanted to believe that 1,000 North Africans were committing mischief. One thousand: this is a fairy tale figure. Just like the three golden hairs of the devil. Or the seven dwarfs. Or the thirteenth fairy.

One thousand Tunisians who attacked “our” women. That is just what we needed. The foreigner and his menacing sexuality – this is the oldest prejudice of racism.

Paradoxically, this pooh-poohing of crime data resembles the tactic used by Holocaust deniers to downplay the number of Jews murdered. But Holocaust denial is a crime in Germany.

The crime wave visited upon Germany by migrants is not limited to sexual assaults:

“They start ‘working’ couriering drugs and engaging in other criminal activities including the selling of stolen goods such as mobile phones,” said The New Observer. The reason given by the publication was to “avoid alarming the general public already concerned with the vast number of asylum seekers the country has allowed in.”

The apparent object is to bring in more Muslims at all cost. This year, Germany is bringing in migrants at the rate of 75,000 a month, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Beyond the crime, the sheer cost of Merkel’s policy is enormous. Der Spiegel reported that a leaked Finance Ministry revealed migrants would cost Germany €93.6 billion ($105 billion) over the next four years.

Over less than a week’s time, outright terrorism has recently rocked Germany:

July 18th: A migrant swinging an ax injured four on a train. ISIS claimed responsibility.

July 22nd: A German-Iranian killed nine at a Munich shopping mall.

July 24th: A suicide bomber, unable to get into an Ansbach concert blew himself up outside, injuring 15. He had declared allegiance to the leader of Islamic State in a video on his phone.

In spite of all this, Merkel remains undeterred. In a July 28th press conference, she doubled down on her open-door policy, once again using her slogan “We can do it” – truly inane, now that the consequences of her folly are clear to one and all.

“We decided to fulfill our humanitarian obligations. I did not say it would be easy. I said back then, and I will say it again now, that we can manage our historic task – and this is a historic test … – just as we have managed so much already, we can do it. Germany is a strong country.”

Die Welt’s political editor, Thomas Vitzthum called Merkel’s use of the slogan “We can do it!” a provocation. He wrote:

“Angela Merkel maintains her entire position. She defends her actions last year. No admission of error can be heard. Nor should anyone expect to see repentance in the future. The chancellor remains committed to her current course of action. Today is not the time to discuss what additional new measures should be taken, she says. A classic Merkel refrain follows: ‘There must be a thorough analysis.’”

The madness of Western leaders

Because of Muslims’ much higher birthrate, it’s self-evident that bringing in more than a small number will ultimately lead to Muslims dominating Western society, on both sides of the Atlantic. Europe is well on its way. Continuing this course will ultimately be suicidal to Western culture.

American leaders seem incapable of learning from the experience of Europe. Or they have the same goal as European leaders: to destroy their cultures by infusing their societies with Muslims. If the Left is involved, such as our own Democratic Party, it’s very likely intentional. But the lunacy is not limited to Democrats.

Breitbart reported the GOP-controlled Congress fully funded the admission of 291,000 temporary and permanent Muslim migrants for 2016. These include the 10,000 Syrian refugees FBI Director Comey said cannot be vetted.

Democrats in Congress demanded the admission of ten times as many Syrian refugees, in September of 2015, when the migrant crisis in Europe was already well underway, and reports of multiple foiled terrorist plots across Europe had been made public as early as April.

Their vehemence can’t be put up to compassion, because they do not demand admission of Christians and Yazidis, who are suffering genocide in the Middle East. Of the Syrian refugees admitted so far in this fiscal year, 7502 were Muslim and 36 were Christian and Yazidi, according to State Department figures. “The Christian population in Syria has been reduced by two thirds, from 1.5 million to only 500,000 today,” reports Breitbart, “The Assad government is not the source of Christian persecution,” The Chaldean bishop of Aleppo, Antoine Audo, said.

The Hijra

With Muslims, it is indeed intentional; they follow the mission of the Hijra. Ann Corcoran’s book Refugee Resettlement and The Hijra to America , under the aegis of the Center for Security Policy, tells of Muhammad’s command to his followers:

“I charge you with five of what Allah has charged me with: to assemble, to listen, to obey, to immigrate and to wage Jihad for the sake of Allah” — Quote from Hadith (five responsibilities or “charges” for those who submit to Islam) “Migration is jihad and is a ‘religious obligation’ for all those who follow Allah.”

She quotes Solomon and Al Maqdisi’s book, Modern Day Trojan Horse:

From the Islamic jurisprudence view the immigration of the Muslims to the West is to be regarded as the most important step on the ladder for achieving the establishment of an Islamic state in the West. This is the primary objective of Islamic mission in the West.

The State Department’s refugee processing figures for Fiscal Year 2014 show the United States received 69,933 refugees, of which 28,399 were Muslims. But Ms. Corcoran reports “There are also myriad other legal opportunities to get into the US”:

There are visa programs, most notably student visas, tourist visas and investor visas (often abused by foreign nationals who get a foot in the door with such a visa and then file for asylum).… among the top LEGAL avenues for permanent Muslim immigrant status (besides Refugee Resettlement) are the Diversity Visa Lottery and, to a lesser degree, a program called, ironically, Temporary Protected Status, that is anything but temporary.

We can get an idea of our total annual intake of people from Muslim-majority countries from the Breitbart report noted above: 291,000.

What have been the results in America, of these policies?

Aside from numerous foiled plots, since July 16, 2015, we suffered these Islamic terror attacks:

July 16, 2015: Chattanooga TN: Mohammad Abdulazeez shot and killed 4 Marines and 1 Navy sailor. He was “motivated by foreign terrorist organization propaganda,” said FBI Director James Comey.

December 3, 2015: San Bernardino CA: Tashfeen Malik and Syed Rizwan Farook shot and killed 14 at a Christmas party. The woman pledge[d] allegiance to ISIS while the attack was ongoing.

January 7, 2016: Philadelphia, PA: Edward Archer shot and injured a police officer in his patrol car; the police captain said, “He stated that he pledged his allegiance to Islamic State, he follows Allah and that is the reason he was called upon to do this.”

February 11, 2016: Columbus OH: Mohamed Barry, injured 4 in a machete attack at the Nazereth Restaurant. He was in a law enforcement database which includes names potentially related to terrorism. After finding out the owner was an Israeli Christian-Arab he left, returned with a machete, and began hacking at diners.

June 12, 2016: Orlando FL: A shooter, Omar Mateen stormed a gay nightclub and killed 49. He mentioned ISIS in a 911 call during the attack.

As in Europe, it’s not just terrorism; here’s some samples of incidents here in the US with Muslim gangs setting up child prostitution rings.

Somalian Refugee Charged with Rape of 10-Year-Old Girl

Somali Muslim gang makes rape and terrorist threats against Minneapolis community

Minneapolis’s largest newspaper made no mention of the incident, as of the time of the report.

It matters not whether second-generation Muslims are born in America; they are uniquely vulnerable to online or in-mosque radicalization. And because of inbreeding and tribalism, they retain the woman-degrading customs their home countries.

Our next president must be fully aware of the inevitable results of unabated Muslim immigration, unless we wish to follow Europe’s example. Hillary Clinton surely intends to increase their numbers, and Donald Trump has never mentioned permanently reducing Muslim immigration.