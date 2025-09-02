Democrats Are Infuriated That RFK Jr Will Refocus the CDC

Nine former directors of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wrote that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s actions at the agency are “unlike anything our country has ever experienced,” NBC News lamented.

They hope to frighten people.

They quoted alarmists in their article on Kennedy’s changes to the CDC, but failed to mention how the agency spends inordinate amounts of time spreading Marxist ideology.

However, that’s what we voted for.

NBC News couldn’t resist insulting RFK as a conspiracy theorist. The NBC News article was an op-ed posing as news.

When Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders are both screaming for RFK Jr. to be fired, you know he’s getting close to exposing something they don’t want uncovered.

Bernie takes bribes from Big Pharma:

RFK Jr. slapped back in a Wall Street Journal editorial.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was once the world’s most trusted guardian of public health. Its mission—protecting Americans from infectious disease—was clear and noble. But over the decades, bureaucratic inertia, politicized science and mission creep have corroded that purpose and squandered public trust.

That dysfunction produced irrational policy during Covid: cloth masks on toddlers, arbitrary 6-foot distancing, boosters for healthy children, prolonged school closings, economy-crus…hing lockdowns, and the suppression of low-cost therapeutics in favor of experimental and ineffective drugs. The toll was devastating. America is home to 4.2% of the world’s population but suffered 19% of Covid deaths.

This failure was no anomaly. For years the CDC has presided over rising chronic disease—a true modern pandemic—and, since 2014, declining life expectancy. Trust has collapsed: Only one-third of health care workers participated in the 2023-24 fall Covid booster program, and fewer than 10% of children under 12 received boosters in 2024-25. The American people no longer believe the CDC has their best interests at heart.

He said he has been directed to restore trust in the CDC.

Today, only half of the CDC’s budget supports its infectious-disease mission. Fewer than 1 in 10 employees are epidemiologists. That drift explains much of the agency’s disastrous pandemic response. The Biden administration’s restructuring failed to solve the problem. It made a priority of health equity while ignoring the central issue: The CDC has strayed from its core mission.

We have shown what a focused CDC can achieve. When measles flared this year in Texas, we brought vaccines, therapeutics and resources to the epicenter. The outbreak ended quickly, proving the CDC can act swiftly with precision when guided by science and freed from ideology. That response was neither “pro-vax” nor “antivax.” It wasn’t distracted by “equity outcomes” or politically correct language like “pregnant people.” It was effective. And effectiveness—not politics—will be the watchword of our leadership.

He Wants to Make the CDC Only About Infectious Disease

We know chronic disease made Covid especially lethal in America. Infectious and chronic illness are linked. Tools meant to fight disease—vaccines, antibiotics, therapeutics—can save lives but also trigger adverse events in some patients. That truth must no longer be ignored. While most chronic-disease programs will migrate to the new Administration for a Healthy America, the CDC will bring transparency and research to this critical connection.

The path forward is clear: Restore the CDC’s focus on infectious disease, invest in innovation, and rebuild trust through integrity and transparency. To achieve this, the CDC will focus on six priorities:

Protect from threats. Detect and defeat infectious diseases through enhanced respiratory-disease surveillance and a Biothreat Radar powered by cutting-edge molecular tools. Build infrastructure. Strengthen global and domestic systems to predict, track and respond to dangerous exposures and outbreaks. Modernize systems. Upgrade data, laboratories and epidemiology to meet 21st-century threats. Invest in workforce. Rebuild the proud tradition of disease detectives, training epidemiologists at home and abroad. Enhance scientific rigor. Apply gold-standard science to every recommendation, ensuring America leads the world in safe, effective vaccines and trusted guidance. Empower states and communities. Return to the original mission of supporting state and local health departments on the front lines of outbreaks.



We have already taken steps to eliminate conflicts of interest and bureaucratic complacency. We have shaken up the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. We have replaced leaders who resisted reform. The American people elected President Trump—not entrenched bureaucrats—to set health policy. That is the MAHA commitment—make America healthy again—in action. Most CDC rank-and-file staff are honest public servants. Under this renewed mission, they can do their jobs as scientists without bowing to politics. The agency will again become the world authority on infectious-disease policy.

First, the CDC must restore public trust—and that restoration has begun. It won’t stop until America’s public-health institutions again serve the people with transparency, honesty and integrity.