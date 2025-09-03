NBC News Publishes a Propaganda Article About “Angry” Voters at GOP Town Halls

NBC News is a complete fraud. They covered GOP town halls with screaming bussed-in, probably paid activists as if it was a grass roots groundswell.

They want people to believe most people are infuriated with the GOP.

We reported about the rent-a-crowd business which can also be turned into the rent-a-mob if the clients ask for it. Undoubtedly, that is where at least some of these people are coming from.

According to the article, the few lawmakers who held town halls this summer faced voters furious with Republicans about Trump’s agenda and with Democrats for not doing enough to fight back.

I don’t know about you the readers, but I don’t think this is legitimate.

What don’t they like? The closed borders, the out of control crime, the deep state? Democrats especially need the deep state for power. They need the slush funds and the powerful officials to keep themselves in power.

This how the propaganda article went:

President Donald Trump and the Republicans may have full control of Washington, but protesters spared neither political party. At 25 town halls across the country that were viewed or attended by NBC News this summer, voters pressured Democrats to deploy more aggressive tactics as they battle Trump and took them to task over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Republicans faced hostile crowds over their support for Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” his nationwide immigration crackdown and Trump’s deployment of federal forces to Washington, D.C., in what he has called an effort to crack down on crime.

Look at how these people are carefully spread out through the audience which is mostly calm. They’re radical behavior tells us exactly what they are.

Most of the performances at GOP town halls are staged by far-left groups who benefit from government trust funds.

The “angry voters” at GOP Town halls are far-left activists. They’re mostly plants and the screaming is staged.