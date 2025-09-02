US Conducted a “Lethal Strike” on a Drug Vessel from Venezuela

The U.S. military on Tuesday struck a drug-carrying boat hailing from Venezuela, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, as tensions spike between the Trump administration and the Venezuelan government.

President Trump announced the strike in an unrelated Tuesday afternoon Oval Office event, saying the military had “shot out” the boat “moments ago.” He said his team had been briefed on the strike by Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Minutes later, Rubio posted on X that the military carried out a “lethal strike” in the southern Caribbean Sea. He said the “drug vessel” had departed Venezuela and “was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization.”