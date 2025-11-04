Democrats Are Using the Shut Down to Influence the Election

Democrats refused to open the government for a 14th time today, and continue to blame Republicans for the shut down.

Democrats gleefully announced that the public is blaming Republicans more than Democrats. This is despite the fact that Democrats are 100% at fault. They know they are at fault.

They claim they want SNAP funded, but know there is no money for it.

President Trump could provide some funds but he just doesn’t have much. These Democrats don’t care how much they hurt Americans. Their need for power is more important. They are delaying to influence the elections. It would also take a long time to get them released.

He announced today:

SNAP BENEFITS, which increased by Billions and Billions of Dollars (MANY FOLD!) during Crooked Joe Biden’s disastrous term in office (Due to the fact that they were haphazardly “handed” to anyone for the asking, as opposed to just those in need, which is the purpose of SNAP!), will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT

That’s true. They won’t have the funds until Democrats open the government.

Democrats lie and the media backs them up.

The SNAP emergency fund has five billion dollars in the fund while monthly costs for SNAP recipients is about nine billion dollars. The fund wasn’t intended to cover a loss of funding but rather, potential deficits.

Democrats know this, but lie to fool the American people.