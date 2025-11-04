Transportation Sec. Warns of “Mass Chaos,” “Potential Disaster”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent out a chilling warning Tuesday. Ongoing government shutdown conditions could result in widespread flight delays and airspace closures across the United States.

This has been the longest shutdown in our history. Democrats want to ride it to election wins. They only care about power.

Americans could see “mass chaos” in the weeks ahead. Air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers continued working without pay. This is the 35th day of the government shutdown, Duffy said during a press conference Tuesday.

Administration officials and industry leaders cautioned that the crisis could escalate throughout November. It will lead to what Duffy called a potential “disaster” for travelers and the airline industry.

Airports across the country have already seen delays and cancellations due to staffing shortages as the shutdown continues.

President Trump has called for Congress to use the nuclear option.

He warned that Democrats will win if they don’t use the nuclear option. They won’t be able to get any common sense solutions enacted.

The Democrats are far more likely to win the Midterms, and the next Presidential Election, if we don’t do the Termination of the Filibuster (The Nuclear Option!), because it will be impossible for Republicans to get Common Sense Policies done with these Crazed Democrat Lunatics being able to block everything by withholding their votes.

FOR THREE YEARS, NOTHING WILL BE PASSED, AND REPUBLICANS WILL BE BLAMED. Elections, including the Midterms, will be rightfully brutal. If we do terminate the Filibuster, we will get EVERYTHING approved, like no Congress in History. We will have FAIR, FREE, and SAFE Elections, No Men in Women’s Sports or Transgender for Everybody, Strong Borders, Major Tax and Energy Cuts, and will secure our Second Amendment, which the Democrats will also terminate, IMMEDIATELY. If we don’t do it, they are far more likely to do well in the upcoming Elections, which would mean a PACKED Supreme Court, 2 more States and 4 more Democrat Senators (D.C. and Puerto Rico), and 8 more Electoral Votes.

Democrats will end the filibuster.

Remember, Republicans, they are going to end the Filibuster as soon as they get the chance We know this because they already tried, and the only two people who didn’t go along are now out of office. But they have much less chance of WINNING if we have Great Policy Wins after Wins after Wins. IN FACT, THEY WILL LOSE BIG, AND FOR A VERY LONG TIME. TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER NOW, END THE RIDICULOUS SHUTDOWN IMMEDIATELY, AND THEN, MOST IMPORTANTLY, PASS EVERY WONDERFUL REPUBLICAN POLICY THAT WE HAVE DREAMT OF, FOR YEARS, BUT NEVER GOTTEN. WE WILL BE THE PARTY THAT CANNOT BE BEATEN – THE SMART PARTY!!!

Never underestimate the Republican Party’s ability to throw lifelines to Democrats. Never underestimate the ability of Democrats to destroy the country.