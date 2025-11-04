What Comey & Obama Knew: Russia Hoax & HRC’s Mental Issues

James Comey played the victim card in fighting his indictment on charges of misleading Congress, but that proved to be a mistake. The opposite has proven true. He also knew Hillary was concocting a fake Russia hoax. Comey decided to promote it and shared emails about the job he expected to get under HRC.

As far as the Russians saying Hillary has psycho-emotional problems and was addicted to tranquilizers, Barack Obama knew too.

The Story

The hidden burn bag files that were never burned hid some revealing secrets.

They showed Comey used private emails to communicate with FBI special employee Daniel Richman to discuss Hillary misusing her servers. Comey, who was indicted for perjury, lied to Congress about that.

The cache of documents also includes September 2016 handwritten notes in which Comey appears to address U.S. intelligence intercepts about Clinton planning to manufacture a Russia scandal against Trump, something he told senators he didn’t recall knowing, John Solomon wrote on Just the News.

His deceit is all in writing, in his handwritten notes.

It looks like the DoJ and FBI are carefully weaving a case that proves multiple officials attempted a coup d’état. This is much more than a perjury case. It starts with perjury.

HRC Is a Psycho

The Russians knew Clinton was suffering from “intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness.” Clinton was placed on a daily regimen of “heavy tranquilizers.” Tulsi Gabbard said they planned to release the information upon her inauguration to sow chaos and dissent. If they wanted to get Trump elected, they would have released it sooner.

It wasn’t only the Russians who knew!

Barack Obama knew Hillary Clinton was mentally unfit for office and said nothing. The original intelligence report described Clinton’s “intensified psycho-emotional problems, uncontrolled fits of anger, and heavy tranquilizers.” Yet Obama withheld a national-security threat from the American people and engineered a conspiracy to overthrow the U.S. government — the very act they later tried to pin on Trump.

He was willing to let an unbalanced person in the presidency. Years later he supported the unbalanced Joe Biden.

