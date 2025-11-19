Tom Homan Is Heading for NYC Ahead of Mamdani

Tom Homan has agents already in place in New York City and plans to go into the city before the radical Mamdani takes office. Mamdani has rallied with radical protesters and suspected terrorists in the past. He will possibly show up with his mobs.

In an interview on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom,” Homan said he plans to hold the outgoing administration of Mayor Eric Adams accountable for its pledge to reopen Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s office on Rikers Island.

“Me and Mayor Adams at one point had an agreement to let ICE into Rikers Island so we could arrest the public safety threats and the safety and security of that facility, but the City Council shut it down,” he said.

Homan indicated he will return to New York City soon and that additional immigration agents are already operating in the city as part of an ongoing federal crackdown.

The deportations will continue to go though slowly and will be more violent and chaotic with the new communist mayor and his mobs. He will win points from the aliens, criminals, and terrorists who helped vote him into office. However, it will happen.