Shocking Evidence of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Guilt

James Erdman III testified before the US Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday. The CIA was angry that an employee was called to testify. They don’t like the process.

Erdman explained during the hearing that the CIA bowed to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s insistence that COVID-19 did not come from a lab leak tied to gain-of-function. The CIA had concluded it was a lab leak, but decided to cater to Tony Fauci.

The cover-up was not only to hide malfeasance, but to smear anyone who didn’t agree. It poisoned our politics and our culture. Americans who believed it was a lab leak were silenced, including elite doctors and scientists. People around the world followed Fauci’s gaslighting narrative.

Fauci controlled the research and poured some of it into gain-of-function research in communist China. They are probably the ones who leaked the virus due to carelessness and poor standards.

This virus killed millions, as Fauci said, you can’t gain immunity from catching it, and medications won’t work. Only the vaccine would work, and it would protect us. None of that was true.

It allowed radical leftists to redistribute our money and impose authoritarian regulations.

It was a heinous act that affected the entire world.

BOMBSHELL: Here is the entire opening statement from CIA whistleblower James Erdman lll. He testifies that Dr. Fauci’s role in the COVID cover-up was INTENTIONAL. He stacked the intelligence community’s analysis with conflicted scientists funded by NIAID who pushed the natural… pic.twitter.com/S1ZP9FlZGl — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) May 13, 2026

.@SenRandPaul: “CIA scientists from an early time…were concluding that a lab leak was the most likely hypothesis?” CIA whistleblower James Erdman III: “There were agencies within the IC circulating papers…that said that all the conditions were present for a lab leak.” pic.twitter.com/ozjQ59PORJ — CSPAN (@cspan) May 13, 2026

Rand Paul: “Is it your testimony that there is still resistance from the CIA to comply with the law we passed to declassify all the COVID information?” CIA Whistleblower James Erdman lll: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/EYHhVI3Xnz — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) May 13, 2026

The CIA whistleblower just testified that Fauci twice reached out to the intelligence community to push the false natural origin narrative through the fraudulent Proximal Origin authors, all while pretending he didn’t know them. Jail or no jail, Fauci needs to be held to account. pic.twitter.com/J40ekKhqwW — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) May 13, 2026