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Home Home Shocking Evidence of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Guilt

Shocking Evidence of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s Guilt

By
M Dowling
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0
24

James Erdman III testified before the US Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday. The CIA was angry that an employee was called to testify. They don’t like the process.

Erdman explained during the hearing that the CIA bowed to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s insistence that COVID-19 did not come from a lab leak tied to gain-of-function. The CIA had concluded it was a lab leak, but decided to cater to Tony Fauci.

The cover-up was not only to hide malfeasance, but to smear anyone who didn’t agree. It poisoned our politics and our culture. Americans who believed it was a lab leak were silenced, including elite doctors and scientists. People around the world followed Fauci’s gaslighting narrative.

Fauci controlled the research and poured some of it into gain-of-function research in communist China. They are probably the ones who leaked the virus due to carelessness and poor standards.

This virus killed millions, as Fauci said, you can’t gain immunity from catching it, and medications won’t work. Only the vaccine would work, and it would protect us. None of that was true.

It allowed radical leftists to redistribute our money and impose authoritarian regulations.

It was a heinous act that affected the entire world.

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