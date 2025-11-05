Mamdani Still Plans to Stir Up the BDS Movement

You can set the countdown clock to a year from now, when MSNBC will be claiming that Mamdani “isn’t to blame for NYC’s woes” and the mess there is really, somehow, if you look closely enough, actually Trump’s fault. ~ Buck Sexton

During an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Mamdani was asked about his support for BDS, the boycott movement against Israel which is attempting to destroy them economically. Mamdani said he supports it as a way to pressure Israel to comply with international law.

Everyone knows international law comes via the corrupt UN, the dictator’s club, that hates our freedom in the US and Israel.

Mamdani already said he’d follow international law and arrest Bibi Netanyahu if he came to New York.

We don’t follow international law. We follow US law. I can see where Mamdani plans to take us.

“And I’ve said, I support BDS because this is a movement that is looking for that kind of compliance. We haven’t seen it,” he “And I’ve said, I support BDS because this is a movement that is looking for that kind of compliance. We haven’t seen it,” he said.

“To be clear, unequivocal, and on the record, I believe Zohran Mamdani poses a danger to the security of the New York Jewish community,” Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove of the Conservative Park Avenue Synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side told his congregation in October.

According to Wikipedia, Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) is a nonviolent Palestinian-led movement promoting boycotts, divestments, and economic sanctions against Israel. The movement is organized and coordinated by the Palestinian BDS National Committee.

Wikipedia forgot to mention it is tied to Hamas.

Curtis Sliwa and Andrew Cuomo said Mamdani would not protect New York Jews.