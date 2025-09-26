President Trump answers the question of revenge.

President Trump answered the question of revenge when reporters approached him as he headed for Marine One.

Reporter: “Who is the next person on your list in this press release?“

Trump: “It’s not a list, but I think there’ll be others. I mean, they’re corrupt. These were corrupt radical left Democrats, because Comey, essentially was, he’s worse than a Democrat. I would say the Democrats are better than Comey…

“Look, it was, that’s my opinion. They weaponized the Justice Department like nobody in history. What they’ve done is terrible. And so, I would, I hope they’re frankly, I hope they’re honest, because you can’t let this happen to a country.

Reporter: Will you appoint a US attorney to try this case?

Trump: “Lindsay Halligan has never tried a …, but it’s a pretty easy case, because, look, he lied. You saw my Truth [Social] today. He lied. Yes, he didn’t say, well, in my opinion, he didn’t do a lot of things that maybe he should have, but I don’t think he could, because he lied. That was a very important question that he was asked, and he wanted to be specific, but he didn’t.

“The only thing that happened to him, he didn’t think he’d get caught. That was a very important answer, and It was a very good answer if he didn’t get caught, but he got caught lying to Congress.

Reporter: “President Trump, are you worried now that the next time there’s a Democratic president, they will indict your FBI director or people in your administration?”

Trump: [That’s] what they tried to do, right? They did it with me for four years; they went after me. They went after me for four years. And that doesn’t include the four great years that we had in the White House. So, when I ran it from 2016, when we won, it began before I got to office. You know before I came to office, I started hearing rumors about Russia. I said, What the hell do I have to do with Russia? Nothing. And then it got worse, and worse than some of the fakers, not you, but some of the fake news picked it up, and they loved it; we went through a long time with that. And despite that, we had a great first term. …

Reporter: “Is this more about justice, or is it about revenge?”

Trump: “It’s about justice. Really, it’s not revenge. It’s also about the fact that you can’t let this go on. They are sick, radical left people, and they can’t get away with it. And Comey. Comey was one of the people. He wasn’t the biggest but he’s a dirty cop. He’s always been a dirty cop.

“Everybody knew it, and it’s, you know, as far as the case is concerned, he gave an answer. It was a strong answer. He then verified it a couple of times, because that was a very important answer. If he would have equivocated, if he would have been like a little bit less sure, that would have been very bad for him. So, he gave an answer. The only problem is for him, he didn’t think he’d be caught, and he got caught. For you, it’s about justice. He lied. He lied a lot, but this was a very important thing. This was he could have said, well maybe, or I don’t remember, he didn’t say that. He gave a very specific answer, and then he verified it numerous times, and he got caught. …”